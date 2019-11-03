Pioneers 40, Colonels 37
;Millbrook;James Wood
First Downs;20;18
Rushes-yards;38-255;41-208
Passing yards;336;162
Comp-Att-Int;14-28-1;16-27-2
Punts;2-30.0;3-36.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-68;5-50
______
Millbrook;14;14;6;6;—;40
James Wood;7;7;15;8;—;37
First Quarter
M—Spain 15 pass from Buza (kick blocked), 8:24
JW—Adkins 2 run (Garcia kick), 4:34
M—Ball 3 run (Spain pass from Buza), 2:25
Second Quarter
M—Ball 61 run (Buza run), 11:16
JW—Adkins 2 run (Garcia kick), 9:38
M—Spain 62 pass from Buza (run failed), 3:49
Third Quarter
JW—Hoberg 7 run (Garcia kick), 8:23
M—Jackson 58 pass from Buza (run failed), 6:56
JW—Adkins 5 run (Garcia pass from Hoberg), 0:04
Fourth Quarter
M—Ball 11 run (run failed), 8:34
JW—Herndon 6 pass from Hoberg (Hoberg run), 6:39
Eagles 40, Judges 27
;Handley;Liberty
First Downs;13;15
Rushes-yards;31-189;46-233
Passing yards;132;126
Comp-Att-Int;6-15-3;10-23-0
Punts;5-38.2;2-34.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;5-40;13-107
______
Handley;0;0;14;13;—;27
Liberty;8;6;14;12;—;40
First Quarter
L—Lawson 30 pass from Bailey (W. Hicks pass from Bailey), 0:14
Second Quarter
L—Gay 2 run (kick blocked), 0:41
Third Quarter
L—White 45 interception return (Bailey run), 10:22
H—D. Newman 32 run (Imoh run), 7:55
L—Lawson 92 kickoff return (pass failed), 7:37
H—Vardaro 51 pass from Imoh (run failed), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
L—J. Hicks 8 pass from Bailey (kick failed), 5:59
H—Imoh 66 run (Pollak kick), 5:59
L—Marouse 1 run (kick failed), 2:16
H—Imoh 16 run (pass failed), 1:47
Warriors 48, Falcons 14
;Fauquier;Sherando
First Downs;9;25
Rushes-yards;25-(-17);38-344
Passing yards;123;137
Comp-Att-Int;9-21-2;12-18-1
Punts;7-33.9;1-26.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2
Penalties-Yards;4-30;10-120
______
Fauquier;0;7;7;0;—;14
Sherando;14;20;0;14;—;48
First Quarter
S—Hayes 14 pass from Campbell (Hendren kick), 8:10
S—Gustaitis 13 pass from Campbell (Hendren kick). 7:15
Second Quarter
S—Lane 2 run (kick failed), 9:08
S—Lane 6 run (Hendren kick), 5:50
F—Shadyac 3 run (Diehl kick), 1:49
S—Lane 3 run (Hendren kick), 0:20
Third Quarter
F—Jackson 65 pass from Diehl (Diehl kick), 5:11
Fourth Quarter
S—Lane 23 run (Hendren kick), 7:28
S—J. Polston 30 run (Hendren kick), 4:56
Eagles 10, Panthers 7
;Page;Clarke
First Downs;9;8
Rushes-yards;43-194;35-157
Passing yards;26;19
Comp-Att-Int;2-17-2;9-14-2
Punts;5-36.0;5-32.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;2-25;2-20
______
Page County;0;0;7;0;—;7
Clarke County;0;7;3;0;—;10
Second Quarter
CC—Lyman 9 yard run (Dalton kick), 6:46
Third Quarter
PC—Cash 26 run (Rangel kick), 11:03
CC—Dalton 24 field goal, 7:47
