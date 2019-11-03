Pioneers 40, Colonels 37 

;Millbrook;James Wood

First Downs;20;18

Rushes-yards;38-255;41-208

Passing yards;336;162

Comp-Att-Int;14-28-1;16-27-2

Punts;2-30.0;3-36.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-68;5-50

______

Millbrook;14;14;6;6;—;40

James Wood;7;7;15;8;—;37

First Quarter

M—Spain 15 pass from Buza (kick blocked), 8:24

JW—Adkins 2 run (Garcia kick), 4:34

MBall 3 run (Spain pass from Buza), 2:25

Second Quarter

M—Ball 61 run (Buza run), 11:16

JWAdkins 2 run (Garcia kick), 9:38

MSpain 62 pass from Buza (run failed), 3:49

Third Quarter

JW—Hoberg 7 run (Garcia kick), 8:23

MJackson 58 pass from Buza (run failed), 6:56

JWAdkins 5 run (Garcia pass from Hoberg), 0:04

Fourth Quarter

M—Ball 11 run (run failed), 8:34

JWHerndon 6 pass from Hoberg (Hoberg run), 6:39

Eagles 40, Judges 27 

;Handley;Liberty

First Downs;13;15

Rushes-yards;31-189;46-233

Passing yards;132;126

Comp-Att-Int;6-15-3;10-23-0

Punts;5-38.2;2-34.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-40;13-107

______

Handley;0;0;14;13;—;27

Liberty;8;6;14;12;—;40

First Quarter

L—Lawson 30 pass from Bailey (W. Hicks pass from Bailey), 0:14

Second Quarter

L—Gay 2 run (kick blocked), 0:41

Third Quarter

L—White 45 interception return (Bailey run), 10:22

H—D. Newman 32 run (Imoh run), 7:55

L—Lawson 92 kickoff return (pass failed), 7:37

H—Vardaro 51 pass from Imoh (run failed), 1:03

Fourth Quarter

L—J. Hicks 8 pass from Bailey (kick failed), 5:59

H—Imoh 66 run (Pollak kick), 5:59

L—Marouse 1 run (kick failed), 2:16

H—Imoh 16 run (pass failed), 1:47

Warriors 48, Falcons 14 

;Fauquier;Sherando

First Downs;9;25

Rushes-yards;25-(-17);38-344

Passing yards;123;137

Comp-Att-Int;9-21-2;12-18-1

Punts;7-33.9;1-26.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2

Penalties-Yards;4-30;10-120

______

Fauquier;0;7;7;0;—;14

Sherando;14;20;0;14;—;48

First Quarter

S—Hayes 14 pass from Campbell (Hendren kick), 8:10

S—Gustaitis 13 pass from Campbell (Hendren kick). 7:15

Second Quarter

S—Lane 2 run (kick failed), 9:08

S—Lane 6 run (Hendren kick), 5:50

F—Shadyac 3 run (Diehl kick), 1:49

S—Lane 3 run (Hendren kick), 0:20

Third Quarter

F—Jackson 65 pass from Diehl (Diehl kick), 5:11

Fourth Quarter

S—Lane 23 run (Hendren kick), 7:28

S—J. Polston 30 run (Hendren kick), 4:56

Eagles 10, Panthers 7

;Page;Clarke

First Downs;9;8

Rushes-yards;43-194;35-157

Passing yards;26;19

Comp-Att-Int;2-17-2;9-14-2

Punts;5-36.0;5-32.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;2-25;2-20

______

Page County;0;0;7;0;—;7

Clarke County;0;7;3;0;—;10

Second Quarter

CC—Lyman 9 yard run (Dalton kick), 6:46

Third Quarter

PC—Cash 26 run (Rangel kick), 11:03

CC—Dalton 24 field goal, 7:47

