Pioneers 31, Pride 0
;Millbrook;Heritage
First Downs;16;16
Rushes-yards;21-146;38-143
Passing yards;213;181
Comp-Att-Int;15-22-1;13-22-1
Punts;3-30.0;2-27.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;9-98;10-85
______
Millbrook;7;7;14;3;—;31
Heritage;0;3;7;0;—;10
First Quarter
M—Jackson 55 pass from Buza (Sigler kick), 8:11
Second Quarter
H—Rodriguez 28 FG, 6:05
M—Spain 3 pass from Buza (Sigler kick), 2:12
Third Quarter
H—Kovacs 3 run (Rodriguez kick), 7:50
M—Haines 15 pass from Buza (Sigler kick), 6:15
M—Evosirch 4 run (Sigler kick), 3:20
Fourth Quarter
M—Sigler 30 FG, 7:49
Colonels 48, Hawks 14
;Wood;Skyline
First Downs;15;13
Rushes-yards;20-125;31-155
Passing yards;338;136
Comp-Att-Int;15-27-0;10-28-0
Punts;2-47.5;7-22.6
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;6-60;4-45
______
James Wood;7;35;6;0;—;48
Skyline;0;0;7;7;—;14
First Quarter
JW—Crowder 35 pass from Hoberg (Garcia kick), 2:40
Second Quarter
JW—Adkins 1 run (Garcia kick), 10:15
JW—Turner 1 run (Garcia kick), 7:30
JW—Ashby 81 pass from Hoberg (Garcia kick), 5:31
JW—Crowder 18 run (Garcia kick), 2:09
JW—Herndon 34 pass from Hoberg (Garcia kick), 0:52
Third Quarter
S—Maiatico 83 pass from Appleton (Cummings kick), 6:28
JW—Freeman 18 pass from Hoberg (kick failed), 4:19
Fourth Quarter
S—Haley 5 pass from Appleton (Cummings kick), 2:37
Bulldogs 37, Warriors 0
;Martinsburg;Sherando
First Downs;20;7
Rushes-yards;27-177;20-47
Passing yards;224;120
Comp-Att-Int;15-23-0;14-29-2
Punts;3-28.0;7-34.1
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-65;6-60
______
Martinsburg;7;9;14;7;—;37
Sherando;0;0;0;0;—0
First Quarter
M—Marshall 38 pass from Banks (Catlett kick), 1:41
Second Quarter
M—Bowie 10 pass from Banks (kick failed), 9:43
M—Catlett 22 field goal, 0:46
Third Quarter
M—Kearney 9 run (Catlett kick), 8:14
M—Sine 1 run (Catlett kick), 0:05
Fourth Quarter
M—Bowie 99 punt return (Catlett kick), 6:21
Eagles 26, Dragons 7
Clarke County;0;0;6;20;—;26
William Monroe;0;0;0;7;—;7
Third Quarter
CC—Dalton 28 field goal, 7:23
CC—Dalton 27 field goal. 1:26
Fourth Quarter
CC—Childs 25 run (conversion failed), 9:38
CC—Lyman 20 pass from Childs (Dalton kick), 4:09
WM—Touchdown and extra point, 3:14
CC—Rutherford 90 run (Dalton kick), 3:00
