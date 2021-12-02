Millbrook High School girls’ basketball coach Erick Green never pulls punches when he is asked about the expectations for the program.
Green expects the Pioneers to be the best in the state in Class 4 and he certainly has some history with that. Millbrook won a state title under his tutelage in 2018 and the program has never failed to reach at least the Class 4 quarterfinals with Green at the helm.
The Pioneers maybe could have added to that legacy last season, but we will never know.
Coming off a year in which it advanced to the Class 4 semifinals, Millbrook did not get a chance to play in the VHSL as Frederick County schools chose to delay the start of the winter sports season.
In action limited mostly to opponents from Frederick County, Millbrook cruised to a 9-0 mark. The Pioneers won every game by double digits with the closest being a 14-point win over Sherando.
The good news for Green is that he brings back everyone from last year’s team, including senior guard Avery O’Roke, who recently signed a scholarship offer to play at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. O’Roke averaged a whopping 27.6 points, 4.8 steals and 2.9 assists in those nine games. She also shot 47.5 percent from the floor and 88.4 percent from the line.
Green also returns talented starters Kennedi Rooks (11.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.3 spg), Hannah Stephanites (8.9 ppg, 2.2 spg) and Kaylene Todd (9.1 rpg). Lauren Bartlett, Jenna McClung, Lauren McClung, Rooks, Stephanites and O’Roke each shot 30 percent or better from three-point range in helping the Pioneers average more than 66 points per game.
Millbrook knocked off Harrisonburg 68-52 in its season opener on Tuesday.
Sherando went 3-6 in the shortened season and certainly has potential to challenge at the top of the Class 4 Northwestern District. Brooklyn Wilson returns several starters, including Ella Carlson, who averaged 10.0 points and 7.4 rebounds, and Jaiden Polston, who grabbed 6.2 rebounds and had 3.6 steals per game.
The Warriors also played last season without Grace Burke, who averaged 12.7 points and nailed an area-best 64 3-pointers as a freshman. Burke opened the season by scoring 24 points and nailing four 3-pointers against James Wood in a season-opening victory on Tuesday.
James Wood is looking to rebound after going 2-7 in the spring. The Colonels certainly were hurt by the loss of Brynna Nesselrodt, who could not play after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Nesselrodt, who averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals and shot an area-best 84 percent from the foul line as a freshman, is back for Sanford Silver’s squad.
The Colonels also return Gabby Valentinetti (12.8 ppg, 2.6 spg), Aubrey Grove (7.3 rpg, 2.4 spg, 2.8 bpg) and Emma Bursey (7.1 ppg). Aleeyah Silver, Sanford’s daughter and a transfer from Jefferson (W.Va.), could be a newcomer who makes an impact. She is also coming off a torn ACL.
Handley was the lone area Class 4 Northwestern District squad to play a VHSL season. The Judges went a respectable 3-4 and showed some improvement.
Randolph Martin’s squad is led by center Laura Hogan, who averaged 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Freshmen Emeryce Worrell (14) and Olivia Jett (11) joined Hogan (11) in scoring in double figures in Handley’s 48-39 win over Warren County on Monday.
Clarke County (1-8) struggled during the VHSL season, especially on offense and the Eagles lose leading scorer Alison Sipe (12.3 ppg) to graduation.
The good news for Regina Downing is that point guard Ellie Brumback, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, returns to the lineup. Brumback averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists as a sophomore. The Eagles return three other players and could get some help from Hailey Evans, a transfer from Texas.
Millbrook
Head coach: Erick Green, sixth season
Last season: 9-0
Key losses: None
Key returners: Avery O’Roke (Sr., G), Kennedi Rooks (Jr., F); Kayleen Todd (Jr., C), Lauren Bartlett (Sr., G), Hannah Stephanites (Jr., F), Jenna McClung (Sr., G)
Key newcomers: Kendall Bean (So., F), Valarie Burrill (So., C), Hailey Williams (So., F), Peyton Reedy (Jr., C), Lauren McClung (Jr., G)
Green’s expectations: “Our overall goal and expectations are to win the district, region and state championship. The Lady Pioneers have experience with Avery O’Roke, Kennedi Rooks, Hannah Stephanites and Kayleen Todd leading the charge with a group of good role players makes the team have weapons all over the floor. This year’s strong regular-season schedule will prepare the Lady Pioneers for the State title run.”
Next game: vs. Spring Mills (W.Va.), Tuesday
Sherando
Coach: Brooklyn Wilson, third season
Last season: 3-6
Key losses: Bella Entsminger, Asia James, Lizzie Campbell
Key returners: Isabel Hall (Sr., G), Ella Carlson (Sr., F), Donna Sampsell (Sr., G), Jazmyn Carter (Sr., G), Roxie McVeigh (Sr., F), Jaiden Polston (Jr., G), Grace Burke (Jr., G), Asia Williams (So., G).
Key newcomers: Meghan Harris (Sr., G), Emma Clark (Jr., F), Paige McKee (So., F), Josie Willett (Fr., G), Farren Crist (Fr., G).
Wilson’s outlook: “We expect to have a competitive and exciting season this year. While we have a lot of youth to this year’s team, we also have a solid group of returning players. We believe this combination will help us find success and stay near the top of the district. We were able to get back to a more normal offseason this year and a lot of our players also worked on their skills outside of organized team workouts. We have seen a lot of individual improvement as well as team growth since the end of last year. Ella Carlson and Jaiden Polston are two players that come to mind that have worked very hard to improve their individual skills during the offseason and they have helped push their teammates to a new level in practice.”
Next game: at Hampshire (W.Va.) Invitational, today
James Wood
Coach: Sanford Silver, second season.
Last year: 2-7
Key losses: Brooklyn Crate, Olivia Miller, Sarah Costin.
Top returners: Brynna Nesselrodt (Jr., G), Emma Bursey (Sr., G), Kayla Relihan (Sr., F), Gabby Valentinetti (Sr., G), Caitlyn Shutts (Sr., G), Sammy Stevens (Sr., F/G), Aubrey Grove (Sr., F).
Top newcomers: Aleeya Silver (Sr., G); Nayah Edwards (Fr., G); Madison Shirley (Fr., G), Josie Russell (Fr., C/F), Jolie Jenkins (Fr., G).
Silver’s outlook: “I think the strengths for our team are that we set real good screens and get our shooters open. We have an offensive plays still yet to run to get our shooters open shots. I think our shooting percentage will improve. We’ve just got to transfer what we do in practice into games. If we get Gabby Valentinetti distributing the ball in transition a little bit better, that will help us out with Emma Bursey. She didn’t play as much to her potential [against Sherando]. Hopefully, going forward, you’ll see it. In our scrimmages and fall ball season, she was pretty much our leading scorer.”
Next game: Thursday at Meridian
Handley
Coach: Randolph Martin, third season
Last season: 3-4
Key losses: Tierney Finley.
Key returnees: Jayden Washington (Jr., G); Laura Hogan (Jr., C), Hannah Yerkie (Jr., F).
Key newcomers: Olivia Kelly (So., F), Emeryce Worrell (Fr., G), Olivia Jett (Fr., G).
Martin’s outlook: “It’s early. We are relying on total team play.”
Next game: at Skyline, today
Clarke County
Head coach: Regina Downing, ninth season
Last season: 1-8
Key losses: Allison Sipe
Key returners: Ellie Brumback (Sr., G); Willow Oliver (Jr., G/F); Emma Nelson (Jr., G/F); Keira Rohrbach (Jr., G/F).
Key newcomers: Hailey Evans (Jr., G/F)
Downing’s outlook: “We had a pretty good performance in the fall league and at EMU team camp. I am hoping that it transitions to the season. The young ladies have improved and they are looking forward to the season. We are glad to have Ellie Brumback return to the team after sitting out all of last year with a torn ACL. As the only senior and as the team captain, she is eager to compete again. Before her injury, she was the initiation point for our defense. She has emphasized to her teammates on the importance of playing solid defense and keeping players from driving the lane. The team has committed to playing harder on the defensive end and I expect our defense to improve. As usual, we will look to play an aggressive man-to-man defense with some zone mixed in. We will rely heavily on our defense and hope to use it to transition into early offensive scoring. On the offensive end, we have been working on getting the best shot available within our plays. We shot a lot over the offseason and we are hoping that it improves our scoring this year. We were [hurt] by turnovers last year and we put a major emphasis on taking care of the basketball. If we can limit our turnovers this year, I think that we will have a decent standing in the district.”
Next game: at Warren Co., today
