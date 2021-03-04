WINCHESTER — High school students and college transfers interested in being recruited to play esports in college are invited to the inaugural SPINandoah Showcase at Shenandoah University.
The event will be held March 13-14 on SU’s Winchester campus in conjunction with Stay Plugged IN (SPIN), a North Carolina-based esports company with a mission to aid in collegiate esports recruiting. At least 12 colleges/universities are expected to attend, including from as far away as Kansas (Ottawa University) and South Carolina (Converse College).
Shenandoah’s Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak said it is exciting to organize an event where high school players and parents can find out what esports opportunities exist across colleges and universities.
“There is a huge need for events like this to connect high school esports players with college coaches and directors,” Gawrysiak said. “We are taking all the necessary safety precautions in running this event while still finding a way to provide a meaningful experience for high school esports players to explore collegiate esports opportunities. This is another event where we are working hard at showing how Shenandoah Esports truly goes beyond gaming.”
SPINandoah will allow area high school students and college transfers to showcase their talents live and in-person in front of college coaches from throughout the country and to meet with these coaches one-on-one. The days will be divided between four games: Rocket League and Valorant on Saturday and Overwatch and Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate on Sunday.
Colleges and universities will be on hand and stationed at information booths to discuss their esports programs. College coaches and representatives from SPIN will discuss esports during live seminars for parents and students in Halpin-Harrison Hall.
“To be able to offer the first college esports recruiting Local Area Network event of 2021 is exciting,” said Rick Suarez, managing director of Stay Plugged IN. “Shenandoah has a world-class facility and is strategically positioned between several metropolitan areas filled with high school esports talent wanting to play at the collegiate level.”
Participants must wear masks and social distance. Those who are sick or who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the event are asked to please stay home.
The cost for participants is $30. Parents are free.
To register, please visit spinandoah.espin.gg/.
