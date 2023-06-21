MIDDLETOWN — Ten high school students toiled atop the roof of a Middletown residence under the morning sun on Monday, giving the first days of their precious summer vacation over to helping those in need.
The two crews of five are working with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington on a youth work camp program focused on repairing and improving houses across the Northern Virginia area. The students commit to a week of home improvement work that involves replacing roofs, building decks and accessibility ramps, and replacing windows, among other projects.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV pitched in on Monday, lending his DIY skills as the students scraped off the old roof and prepared to install a brand-new one, free of charge to the homeowner.
"This is a $12,000 value right here," Harbaugh said as he took a break from the labor and provided a quick tour of other Middletown projects the group is working on.
"These are generational impacts," Harbaugh said. "You see the huge value ...for the homeowners." This is "giving good people" who need a "little something to go (their) way" a hand. "It's a wonderful organization and I'm privileged to volunteer with these guys and try to give something back. It's such a blessing for the homeowners — it's not just the labor, but the materials, too."
Jay Gress of Alexandria is a veteran crew leader for the program, representing St. Mary's parish. Each crew has contractors to advise on how to do the work, and the crew leaders make sure the students are doing what they are supposed to do. "We do a good job of indoctrinating them on the risks, and they take it seriously," Gress said.
The students on the Middletown project come from all over the diocese and feel called to serve by their faith.
Artie Rohlfs of Fredericksburg said working on the roof gave him joy and allowed him to exercise his home improvement skills. Luke Schworz of Arlington echoed those sentiments.
The students are put through a preparatory training course where they work on projects for their parishes, and they are taught safety procedures. Those working on the roof wore hard hats and work boots and were tethered to harness supports for protection.
According to the dioceses' website, the Work Camp gives volunteers a chance to put their faith into action. The website states: "Each day, the teens and their crew will experience direct service by meeting the needs of those less fortunate right here within the boundaries of our Diocese."
