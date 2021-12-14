WINCHESTER — High-speed internet access will soon be available to all unserved locations in Frederick County and all unincorporated areas of Clarke County.
On Monday afternoon, All Points Broadband announced that its regional broadband project received a $95.3 million grant through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative ("VATI") program. The project was done in partnership with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission ("NSVRC") and Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren counties.
This grant will enable the construction of a regional fiber-to-the-home broadband network to bring internet access to approximately 40,000 unserved locations across the eight-county regional partnership.
The project will provide high-speed internet to 7,000-plus Frederick County locations without access, most in the Back Creek, Gainesboro, and Stonewall districts. In Clarke County, the project will serve households located in unincorporated areas of the county without access to any wired broadband options. Berryville and Boyce are incorporated towns and are not part of the project.
The regional project was highlighted in an event featuring Governor Ralph Northam.
The VATI grant will be leveraged with a combined $59.3 million in matching funds from participating counties, which will be sourced primarily from the local share of American Rescue Plan Act ("ARPA") infrastructure funding. It was previously reported that Frederick County would contribute about $8.65 million to the regional initiative, and Clarke County would contribute $5.4 million.
In a news release, All Points CEO Jimmy Carr described the regional initiative as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to bridge the digital divide by extending an all-fiber broadband network to every unserved location in each county.
"Today is a historic day for Virginia and all of our partner counties," Carr said.
In the release, NSVRC Executive Director Brandon Davis said the "historic investment" aimed to provide rural Virginians "the same level of access to telehealth, distance education and telework opportunities as their urban neighbors."
Along with the eight-county regional project, all of All Points' seven other VATI applications were awarded funding. These projects represent a combined $276 million in total state and local funding commitments and another $266 million in private investment to extend fiber-optic broadband to approximately 71,000 unserved locations.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. states that "connectivity is no longer optional; it is a necessity in the world we live in."
"This project will help enrich the lives of people in Frederick County today and in the future. We look forward to working with All Points Broadband to bring this project to our community," he said.
On behalf of the entire board, DeHaven said "I would like to express our gratitude for being included in this unprecedented initiative and being able to tell our citizens that rural broadband is on the way."
Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss notes in the release that the grant "represents a once-in-a-lifetime investment for Clarke County,"
"This project will close the digital divide much like the electrification efforts of the early 1930's closed the rural electric divide," Weiss said. "We thank the Governor and his staff, All Points Broadband, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for their work on this project."
An updated deployment timeframe for each of All Points' projects funded Monday will be announced in early 2022. Residents should visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com to register their location and to sign up to receive more information about broadband deployment projects in their area.
