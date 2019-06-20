Editor's note: Two changes have been made to this article regarding the type of service Comcast is extending to White Post and the name of the village's association.
BERRYVILLE — High-speed internet could arrive in White Post by the end of the summer.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved agreements necessary for the county to receive a $209,513 grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). The money will be forwarded to Comcast, which plans to extend broadband service to as many as 97 residential and commercial locations in the unincorporated village.
Approximately five miles of fiber is to be installed, the county’s agreement with Comcast shows.
Offered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the initiative provides funds to extend high-speed internet — also known as broadband — to areas not served by any provider.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Clarke’s VATI grant in March. The grant will be coupled with $119,463 from Comcast for a total project cost of $328,976.
The county is the project’s fiscal agent.
“We’re not responsible for any costs,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the county’s Buckmarsh District.
But if the project is not completed within 12 months, any unspent grant funds may have to be returned to the state, the county’s agreement with the DHCD shows.
Comcast must cover any cost overruns, said County Administrator David Ash.
White Post has about 750 residents. The targeted service area includes portions of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) east of U.S. 522 and south of U.S. 50, as well as Vista Lane, Stone Quarter Road, Fox Lane and parts of Berrys Ferry Road, Carter’s Line Road and White Post Road. That area was chosen based on consultations among the county, Comcast and the White Post Village Association, according to the grant application.
Exactly when broadband will become available in White Post, at least to a limited extent, has not been determined.
However, a timeline included with the agreements shows that project engineering, materials procurement and attainment of rights of way from the Virginia Department of Transportation are to occur through July. Fiber installation is to occur from July through November. Testing is to start in August. Also that month, potential customers are to start being notified that the service is available.
County officials are eager to see the installation.
“We’ve just been waiting for Comcast and the state to create these documents” so they can be signed and the project can start, Ash said.
“I hope it goes well,” said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett. Certain areas of the county lack high-speed internet, which officials are trying to address. The agreements were approved in a unanimous vote following a motion by board Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District.
(3) comments
As a White Post resident who has had to purchase ridiculously expensive cellular data via Verizon for the past three years to have extremely limited internet service, this cannot happen soon enough. Thanks Robina for the contact info above, I haven't been able to get any information regarding the specific service areas but it seems odd that we know the exact number of feet of cable that will be installed but not where the cable is going..
Can you post a map of areas to be covered? Also, who is the contact for the White Post HOA?
It's a little too early to establish the map, which should be available before the end of the year. White Post is not a 'subdivision' with an HOA. Individual residents will be in direct communications with Comcast if they are interested in the service once established. Inquiries can be directed to Clarke County's Broadband Implementation Committee, c/o Planning Dept. bstidham@clarkecounty.gov.
