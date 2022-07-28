WINCHESTER — Construction to bring high-speed internet to unserved areas in Frederick County is slated to begin next year, according to a county government news release.
In July of 2021, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband and regional electricity utility companies to participate in a partnership to bring fiber internet service to areas in the region that lack it.
There are 7,000-plus locations in Frederick County — mostly in the Back Creek, Gainesboro, and Stonewall districts — without high-speed internet.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said the goal is to have high-speed broadband access available to the county's unserved areas in 2025.
All Points Broadband and electric utility providers Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy Virginia collaborated in applying for a $96.9 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant awarded by Virginia's Department of Housing & Community Development.
“We are pleased that the grant has been awarded and the project is moving forward,” Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. stated in the release. “Connecting our rural areas to broadband will be a huge benefit to our citizens and we look forward to the day that becomes a reality.”
The project will provide high-speed internet service to:
• 7,113 locations in Frederick County via 454 fiber miles
• 3,278 locations in Clarke County via 280 fiber miles
• 2,110 locations in Warren County via 275 fiber miles
• 3,805 locations in Page County via 360 fiber miles
• 1,981 locations in Rappahannock County via 271 fiber miles
• 9,656 locations in Fauquier County via 700 fiber miles
• 6,617 locations in Augusta County via 738 fiber miles
• 7,580 locations in Rockingham County via 682 fiber miles
Fiber construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
All Points Broadband will provide the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission a written report each month detailing the project's progress. NSVRC will provide progress reports to each locality.
Residents can visit https://fiber.allpointsbroadband.com/ to confirm their inclusion in the project and to preregister for notifications. Preregistration is not required to participate in the grant-funded project. Residents will be notified approximately 60 to 90 days before service will become available at their address.
All service levels are eligible for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30/month discount. A standard hookup fee will apply but fees above the standard hookup fee will be waived for the first year. For more information, visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.