Off-year elections are typically sleepy affairs with low voter turnout, but not Election Day on Tuesday.
Software glitches and paper ballot shortages led to delays, long lines and frustrated voters at numerous local polling places.
Voter turnout was so high in Frederick County that all 21 of its voting precincts had shortages of paper ballots and more had to be printed as people waited in line to vote long after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
Rich Venskoske, who took over as Frederick County’s Director of Elections/General Registrar earlier this year, told The Star on Tuesday night that polling locations ran out of ballots because he did not order enough. He based his order on past voter turnout. In election years that proceed a presidential election, 25% to 30% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. In 2015, for instance, voter turnout was 27.5%.
With those percentages in mind, Venskoske ordered enough ballots for a voter turnout of 35%.
But Tuesday’s turnout was “way above that,” he said.
“Everybody ran out,” Venskoske said. “Every precinct ran out.”
Venskoske attributed the county’s high voter turnout to interest in the Sheriff’s Office race between incumbent Lenny Millholland, an independent, and Republican challenger Allen Sibert.
In addition to ballot shortages, Venskoske said there were paper jams in some of the scanners that read the ballots.
At Sherando High School in Stephens City, the Canterburg Precinct saw 33% of eligible voters cast ballots by 4:15 p.m., according to election officials. The voting pace slowed to a crawl there by 4:35 p.m. “We’re out of ballots,” an election official told people outside the polling place as about 75 people waited to vote on one machine.
With Frederick County schools closed for Election Day, Tammy Watson spent Tuesday with four of her grandchildren. After watching “Arctic Dogs” at the theater, she promised the kids Taco Bell for dinner.
First, though, she wanted to stop at Greenwood Mill Elementary School to vote before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
“Grandma wanted to show them how smooth voting works,” said the children’s father, Josh Price. “It’s not so smooth.”
Watson had to call Price to pick up the kids once she realized she was standing in a very long line of about 200 people, and she would be waiting until 8:30 or 9 p.m. to cast a ballot.
“It’s the first time ever that I’ve had to wait in a line like this to vote, and I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that somebody wasn’t prepared for the amount of people that were going to be out here today,” Watson said.
Once the ballots were gone, voters were given a blank piece of paper to feed into a machine that printed a ballot. They then took the printed ballot to a second machine to cast their votes. Since there was only one machine for printing and one machine for voting, the process took about two minutes per person.
“There are a certain number of people who are registered voters,” said Jennifer Watt as she waited in line. “Why wouldn’t you have ballots for all of them? This isn’t rocket science.”
Watt and the man next to her, Jim Hopkins, had already been waiting for nearly an hour, and were told it could be at least another hour before they could cast their ballots.
“Have you heard of planning ahead? Obviously, they did not,” Hopkins said.
Despite the wait, no one in line was willing to leave until they were allowed to vote.
“I always think that one vote could be my vote,” Watson said.
Problems were also reported at five of Winchester’s seven voting precincts on Tuesday morning, where a software glitch prevented voting machines from operating, according to Elizabeth Martin, Winchester voter registrar. The issue was corrected quickly, she said, and all votes cast when the machines were down were hand-counted by election officers after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
High voter turnout typically occurs for presidential elections. About 72% of registered voters cast ballots in Virginia in 2016 and roughly 71% in 2012, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. About 59% voted last year in Virginia, with record-high turnout reported nationally for the midterm election.
But off-year elections typically attract fewer voters. In 2011 and 2007 in Virginia, 28% and 30% of voters, respectively, cast ballots.
At John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester on Tuesday, nearly 46% of eligible voters had cast ballots as of 5:40 p.m., according to Kimberli Ball, the chief election officer at the polling place officially known as Merrimans Precinct.
Efforts to retain or remove the Republican majority in the Virginia General Assembly, repudiation or support for President Donald Trump, and local issues like whether Winchester should elect its school board members were cited by voters as reasons why the came to the polls.
“I’m here to flip the state blue,” said Claudette Thomas, a 40-year-old unemployed retail worker and Stephens City resident who said she voted for Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates. “Gun control is a big thing. We have kids coming to school scared that they’re going to get shot.”
However, Marilyn Heath, a 70-year-old physical therapist in Winchester, said she voted for Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, to keep the Republican majority in the state legislature. She said Republicans reflect her anti-abortion and pro-Christian views.
“I want to preserve the conservative constitutional values in which our nation was founded on,” she said. “We need to maintain that balance because we have an out-of-control Democratic, very liberal left.”
The presidential election isn’t until next year, but Trump was on some voters’ minds. Hortencia Traynhan, a 48-year-old educator in Winchester, said she opposes Trump’s harsh treatment of immigrants here illegally. She said Hispanic people in the region who are here legally feel intimidated by the crackdown, but she encouraged them to vote.
“With the Hispanic community growing here in Winchester we can have a voice here in the community,” she said. “I hope more people can become legal and have more rights.”
Trump also motivated Justin Crockett, a 36-year-old information technology worker in Stephens City. He said he voted Republican to show support for Trump, who he said is trying to bring back manufacturing jobs sent over the border or overseas.
“If you want to keep Trump [strong] you’ve got to vote in every other election,” he said. “He’s done a great job of establishing what America’s all about. If you take your jobs out of the country, you should be penalized.”
The elected school board referendum was a big issue for Winchester voters. Lee White, a 65-year-old retiree, said elected school board members will better reflect the will of the voters. He said appointing board members is already a political process because appointees are likely to reflect the the views of council members.
“The ones passionate enough to run for office, they are going to have more of a feel for the school system,” he said. “They’re going to be more competitive because they think they’ve got the answers for the schools.”
However, Tom Keenan, who served approximately eight years on the school board, said City Council members usually appoint well-qualified candidates so he voted no.
“I was nominated three times and turned down twice and the only reason I was turned down was there was a better candidate,” he said. “Sometimes people want to get on because they have an agenda and what you really learn when you get on the school board is you better not have an agenda because you don’t know anything about what you think you know.”
Nearly all of the approximately 20 voters who spoke to The Winchester Star said they vote in every election and see it as their civic duty.
“It’s important to exercise my right to vote, especially for my generation,” said 31-year-old Frederick County resident Theresa Bell, a case manager in the insurance industry who said she voted for Democratic candidates because of their support for civil and gay rights. “I’ve been an avid voter since I was 18.”
But the ballot shortage in Frederick County “shocked a lot of people,” said Robin Dick, an election official who was stationed at James Wood High School, where about 20 people were still waiting to vote at 8:40 p.m. Voter turnout there is usually 27% in an off-election. On Tuesday, it was about 45%.
Josh Janney and Brian Brehm contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Another great FACT of the Day:
Frederick County citizens support for Sheriff Lenny Millholland has more than doubled since 2015 ... the numbers do not lie! They speak volumes!
https://historical.elections.virginia.gov/elections/view/66332/?fbclid=IwAR1G-pteEYJyTNnjvwGO4IRSwslKOMwdu6J5dNk5h0o76ffrreTGZqwSpR8
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.