An outbuilding fire in the 2000 block of Carpers Pike in Frederick County around 11:30 a.m. Friday sparked several additional fires due to high winds, according to information posted online by the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire from a two-story building was threatening an additional structure and starting small fires in a field across the road, the post stated. Embers also started a small fire in an abandoned home across the road.
Firefighters were on the scene for three hour extinguishing the fires.
Multiple county units responded to the incident as well as units from Winchester and West Virginia.
No further information about the fires was immediately available on Friday.
