WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley would be an ideal home to many businesses and manufacturers.
Problem is, Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said this week, the people needed to fill those additional jobs “don’t know who we are.”
In an attempt to elevate the region’s profile, Winchester has partnered with Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties to show prospective employees that the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a great place to live and work.
Last year, the localities paid a total of $88,400 to New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) to develop a “Talent Solutions Strategy.” The goal is attract and retain young adults so the available pool of local talent is too enticing for prospective businesses to ignore.
According to DCI’s research, 52% of employers said their biggest hurdle is filling entry-level positions, and 90% said they would be willing to spend what it takes to train new hires.
Concurrently, 38% of the nearly 3,000 people surveyed in the Northern Shenandoah Valley said they have doubts about finding a local job that meets their skill and salary requirements, and only 46% said they would like to stay in the area after completing their education.
That creates a dilemma: How can the region attract and retain quality workers when young adults have doubts about their local professional prospects, and how can potential employers be enticed to the Northern Shenandoah Valley when there is so much uncertainty about the region’s available workforce?
According to DCI, the solution is marketing.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley ranks high among its current residents because it is safe, has quality health care and education options, and offers an abundance of recreational activities, the DCI survey findings state. However, 42% of survey respondents could not locate the region on a map of Virginia, and only 37% said they know enough about the area to say they would be willing to relocate here for the right job opportunity.
DCI suggests launching a new website to more actively promote the Northern Shenandoah Valley. It has even developed a prospective pitch to get people thinking about the possibility of moving here:
“Ready to ditch the concrete jungle? Instead of being stuck in a costly commute with time-consuming traffic, you could be working where you live. Instead of renting in one of the nation’s most expensive markets, you could be buying a home with a real backyard. ... With all the region’s major towns ranking well below the national average crime rate, you can rest assured you’ll live in a safe neighborhood. Plus, the Northern Shenandoah Valley offers top-ranked public and private school options. Whether it’s more space, more time or more peace of mind, you can ‘trade in’ for a better life in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.”
Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson said the participating localities are in the process of issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to marketing agencies interested in the developing the website. The city’s portion of the cost would be $2,000.
If the Northern Shenandoah Valley gains elevated recognition from young adults looking to start a career, Hershberger said industries will take note and, when they’re looking to relocate or expand, make the region one of the first places it considers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.