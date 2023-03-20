Operating a farm, particularly a small family farm, is not for the faint of heart. It’s a profession that requires resiliency and dedication in the face of many challenges — from the elements of weather to financial factors generally beyond the farmer’s control.
This year, as the Agriculture Council of America promotes National Ag Day on March 21, local farmers are dealing with economic woes, some of which are likely to continue through the growing season and have an impact on their businesses and their customers.
“A lot of it comes down to how much our input costs have increased over the last few years,” said Adam Marston, owner of Adam’s Apples and Herbs and Sunnyside Ciders in Shenandoah County. “It’s been going on through COVID. And not only the costs, but the struggle to get pots, to get plastic jugs for cider, and even, for a while, to get plastic bags.”
In addition to supply chain issues, the cost of farm labor jumped significantly in 2022. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report published in May 2022, farm operators paid hired workers an average wage of $17.22 per hour in April 2022, up 8% from April 2021. Field workers received an average of $16.50 per hour, up 9 percent. Livestock workers earned $15.82 per hour, up 7 percent. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $16.27 per hour, was up 8 percent from the 2021 reference week.
Speaking of labor costs, Marston said, “It’s not a terrible thing, but it has its effect. We try to pay our people pretty well and take care of them and when you do that it costs a little more.”
“Unfortunately, it’s not just labor, it’s everything else too so that’s why you see eggs costing so much in the stores. It’s one of those things where we’re doing what we have to do to survive. We’re not making any more money doing it. We’re just passing the cost along,” said Marston, a young farmer who has expanded his family’s apple business to include greenhouse vegetables and herbs that are sold from his year-round market.
“For the most part, our customers are pretty understanding about it in our small market,” he said, noting that seeing the costs rise in big box stores has helped his customers appreciate what the small market has to offer. “Walmart prices are not really Walmart prices anymore. People understand that when they buy from us, they’re getting a much fresher product.”
Eddie Richard, owner of Richard’s Fruit Market on Middle Road outside Middletown in Frederick County, echoed Marston’s comments.
Richard said increases in costs associated with repairs for farming equipment and refrigeration, combined with rising costs for animal feed and labor, are taking a toll on the business.
“Everything has risen up to a point where it’s really made it difficult,” he said, noting that the farm market has expanded its hours this winter in an effort to serve customers and boost profits. “We’ve never been open in the winter time like this,” he said, explaining that the market is now open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday during the winter for the first time since it opened in 1953.
Richard’s has been responsive to the needs of its customers over the last few years, opening early in the season in 2020 in response to the community demand for smaller shopping venues.
“We were able to continue on and get supplies and our business was booming,” he said, noting that costs were not yet rising and demand was up.
“That went on for about a year. People were more coming out to open air places. We were able to make ends meet,” he said.
More recently, costs have started rising and consumers have become comfortable again with shopping in enclosed places, returning en masse to big box stores.
“Feed cost practically doubled to feed the same animal so we had to adjust our retail price to accommodate that,” he said. “It’s a struggle. It really is a struggle now. We’re thrilled with our regular customers that come in and support us. That’s what keeps us going are the regulars that come in.”
Richard said that he’d recently had a conversation with a new customer about the price of eggs. After informing her that his duck eggs are priced at $8 a dozen, the customer quoted a big box store as selling the same product for $7 a dozen. “And I said, ‘Oh do you know where they get their eggs from? You’re going to know where these eggs come from. That’s a value of service that you’re not going to get at Whole Foods. When you’re buying from me you’re going to know where it comes from. Isn’t that worth the extra $1?” Richard recounted. “This is what I’ve got to deal with is explaining why my price is what it is and why I’m not overpricing myself.”
Richard said that for the first time in the market’s long history, he adjusted his prices during the season last year. “We usually set a price in the spring and that’s what it is through to the end of the year,” he said, noting that dramatic input costs last summer forced the increase in the price of beef and eggs. “We adjusted our prices according to the market.”
Richard said labor costs are another factor in prices at the market, which is run by himself and his daughter Kayla Lawrence with two additional employees.
“God bless them, I’d be sunk without them,” Richard said of the seasonal farm labor he employs. “I gotta do what I gotta do, but it doesn’t make a tomato worth anymore or a pepper. To keep things high and tight in your garden, it’s labor intensive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.