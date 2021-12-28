CLEAR BROOK — A domestic dispute triggered a shooting that left four people wounded and the shooter dead on Sunday, according to state police.
After an argument turned physical, Cesar Juarez Avila shot the woman he was dating with a pistol and three men who intervened at an Interstate 81 southbound rest stop around 9:30 a.m., according to a Monday email from Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman. Avila then fled in the Chevrolet Malibu in which he and the woman had been driving. He was spotted by a state trooper and Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy on Airport Road around 12 p.m. and a brief pursuit occurred before he was cut off at a roundabout by the Airport and Victory roads intersection. Police said he then fatally shot himself inside the car as they approached it.
Geller said Avila and the woman were traveling from an undisclosed location in Pennsylvania to Brownsville, Texas where Avila resided and where the woman lives. Geller wouldn't say what the argument was about. She also wouldn't identify the 37-year-old woman who was seriously wounded and hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center or identify the men, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
One is 33 and a Huntersville, North Carolina resident. The second is a 58-year-old Lake Ronkonkama, New York resident. Both were hospitalized at WMC. The third is a 46-year-old Jamestown, Tennessee resident hospitalized at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax County. Geller wouldn't give specifics, but said his wounds were the most serious of the three men.
Avila, of the 1000 block of Pablo Garcia Drive, had no domestic violence convictions or charges in Cameron County Court in Brownsville or any other serious charges there, according to court clerk's office staff. His only pending case was over an alleged motor vehicle registration violation. A misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from 2017 was dismissed in 2019.
In a brief phone interview, Lizbeth J. Avila, Avila's younger sister, said he had been dating the woman about 10 years and had been working in Virginia. She said she didn't know what the argument was about that led to the shooting.
