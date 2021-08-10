Hilda B. Broyles
Hilda Bolden Broyles, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday at Evergreen Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 18, 1935 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Ethel Bolden. Hilda was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and taught Sunday school for over 20 years.
Hilda is preceded in death by her husband Ellsworth Broyles Sr.
She is survived by her son Ellsworth “Ross” Broyles Jr. and one granddaughter.
Private services will be held at a later date.
