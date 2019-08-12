WINCHESTER — Vice Mayor John Hill has spent several Saturdays meeting with people who want to know what’s going on in Rouss City Hall.
“I definitely try to keep citizens informed and give them an opportunity, other than coming to City Council [meetings], to ask questions and speak to department heads,” Hill said following his most recent community meeting on Saturday morning at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1217 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Hill advertises different topics of interest for each of his quarterly meetings, with issues running the gamut from public safety to utility improvements. Saturday’s focus was on Winchester’s zoning and inspections policies, but the eight people in attendance were encouraged to ask about any subject.
There were questions about streets, sidewalks, trees and cleaning up Town Run, all of which were best suited for the city’s Public Services Department. Hill offered any advice he could, then gave them the names of the appropriate city officials to contact with their concerns.
To open discussions on Saturday’s advertised topic, Hill brought along Winchester Zoning and Inspections Director Aaron Grisdale to offer an overview of how his office enforces land-use ordinances to ensure homes and businesses are built in properly designated areas and conform to city and state standards.
One citizen wanted to know why certain businesses are allowed to operate in residential neighborhoods. Grisdale said it depends on a property’s zoning designation, and there are zoning districts in Winchester that permit a store or restaurant to locate in the midst of homes and apartments.
Grisdale added that an update to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan, which outlines the city’s development and residential goals, is about to begin, so this would be an opportune time for anyone with land-use concerns to share their thoughts with city officials.
“If there are use differences you would like to see in certain areas, we would certainly bring that forward [for consideration],” he said. “If there are concerns, definitely bring them to the city’s attention.”
Grisdale advised participants to complete an online survey, Shape Winchester, to offer their input into the Comprehensive Plan update process. The survey was scheduled to close at the end of the day Saturday.
Another citizen wanted to know if any mechanisms are in place that would allow the city to confiscate residential properties that are frequently rented to drug dealers.
“I know the police department has a record of where they [police officers] go on a regular basis,” she said. “The neighbors are afraid.”
Grisdale said he is not aware of any such city or state provision, but Councilor Kim Herbstritt, who attended Saturday’s meeting with Hill, said Oakland, Calif., dealt with a similar issue by allowing neighbors to file civil claims against landlords who had a history of renting to tenants that engaged in criminal behavior.
“If we don’t start addressing this right now, we’re going to be like that place in California,” the woman said.
Judy Humbert asked if there are any ordinances to prevent property owners from boarding up buildings and allowing them to become eyesores.
“We don’t have the ability to make somebody use their property,” Grisdale said, so the city can’t take any action unless the exterior of a building falls into disrepair and becomes blighted.
There were also questions about vacant commercial buildings, particularly the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy Inc. cheese-processing facility at 801 N. Kent St. that closed nearly eight years ago.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who joined Hill at Saturday’s meeting, said the 100,000-square-foot facility is privately owned and was built to meet very specific manufacturing needs, making it difficult to market.
“We’re going to keep pushing on it,” Hershberger said after noting that three potential buyers have already walked away from the property.
Although the number of attendees at Saturday’s 90-minute meeting was small, Hill said he was pleased with the questions and conversations.
“I’m really encouraged that people are coming out because it’s important they know what we’re doing [in City Hall],” he said.
Hill’s next community meeting will be on Nov. 2 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 522 N. Kent St. The scheduled topics are planning and the city’s Comprehensive Plan. For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
