BERRYVILLE — Expect more congestion along two major Clarke County routes as traffic through Hillsboro is rerouted in early May during a road construction project there.
"We will experience more traffic in our area" as a result of the rerouting, Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss predicted during a meeting Tuesday afternoon. "We ask for your patience" while traveling.
Police are unsure, though, exactly how much traffic along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) north of Berryville will increase. After the meeting, Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said he hopes congestion is not as much as originally anticipated as people continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hillsboro is a town of about 200 people in northwest Loudoun County. The road project there, which started in March, involves adding roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures along a stretch of Va. 9.
Traffic engineers estimated that when both lanes of Va. 9 must be closed during the construction, up to 10,000 vehicles daily could detour onto Va. 7 and U.S. 340.
The first full road closure in Hillsboro was slated for late October. Under an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), however, the starting date was moved up to approximately May 4, and the closure could last through late June, a news release from the town showed.
According to VDOT officials and Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, the closure was accelerated because Gov. Ralph Northam's "stay at home" order has reduced traffic through the town, making it easier to repair a ruptured water main while the road section is rebuilt.
“During this extraordinary time of sheltering in place, shuttered schools and businesses and a dramatic reduction in traffic on Route 9," Vance said in the release, "taking this action now will lessen the impacts to residents, schools, businesses and motorists later.”
Travis Sumption, chief deputy with the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, said patrol deputies recently have noticed a decrease in traffic along Va. 7 and U.S. 340, perhaps because more people are working from home via the internet amid the pandemic. He was unable to estimate the percentage of the decrease.
"I won't say it's significant," Sumption said.
"I think we'll see an increase" once the Va. 9 closure starts, he continued. He declined to speculate on how much of an increase it might be.
Expect to see more tractor-trailers on the Clarke County routes.
"Through-truck traffic will be directed to use the regional detour of Route 7 and Route 340," Hillsboro's release stated.
To catch speeders and others not obeying traffic laws, "we'll have extra deputies out patrolling with the state police," said Sumption.
About 100 detour and construction signs, including several electronic message boards operated by remote control, will be installed in Loudoun and Clarke counties and West Virginia, the release mentioned.
Earlier this year, VDOT announced various measures planned to minimize the effects of a traffic increase on Clarke County. Along with increased patrols by law-enforcement officers, they include:
• Widening the westbound off ramp on Va. 7 to northbound U.S. 340 to allow more traffic onto the ramp during traffic signal queue backups in rush hours.
• Changing signal patterns at the Va. 7/U.S. 340 interchange and the Va. 7/Va. 7 Business (East Main Street) intersection, both on Berryville's outskirts.
• Installing portable cameras and high-speed telecommunications equipment to help staff at VDOT's Staunton regional headquarters monitor traffic conditions and adjust signal timing as needed.
• Installing flashing lights in both directions along Va. 7 at Va. 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) to alert drivers to traffic approaching the intersection along that narrow road.
• Installing signs along Va. 7 and U.S. 340 restricting traffic from using secondary roads as cut-throughs.
Most of those measures already are in place, and all will be when detours start, Ed Carter, resident administrator at VDOT's Edinburg office, wrote in an email to Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
The Va. 9 reconstruction is expected to be substantially completed by May 2021, officials have said.
