BERRYVILLE — A Loudoun County highway construction project expected to increase traffic along two major routes in Clarke County is scheduled to begin March 4.
However, a spike in vehicles traveling Va. 7 and the stretch of U.S. 340 north of Berryville probably won't happen until this fall, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures are to be installed along Va. 9 in Hillsboro, a town of about 200 residents in northwest Loudoun. Traffic engineers estimate that when both lanes must be closed during the construction, up to 10,000 vehicles daily could detour onto the Clarke thoroughfares, which already are heavily used by commuters between the Winchester and Washington, D.C., areas.
According to a timeline prepared by Hillsboro officials, construction from March through late summer or early fall will be done amid two-way traffic. Construction personnel will flag vehicles into the opposite lane when a lane must be closed.
Three full closures of the Hillsboro portion of Va. 9 are planned — one in late October, another in late November to early December and yet another in April 2021, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's Edinburg regional office. But no lanes are to be closed during rush hours on days within those periods, he said.
All three closures are to last no longer than a total of 60 days, Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance said in a news release. Exact closing dates will be dictated by construction needs, but they will be announced to the public at least two weeks ahead of time, he said.
"We don't see any impact to us (in Clarke) until this fall, we hope," County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Various measures are planned to minimize the effects of any increase in traffic on the county. They include:
- Traffic signal pattern changes at the Va. 7/U.S. 340 interchange and the Va. 7/Va. 7 Business (East Main Street) intersection, both on Berryville's outskirts.
- A portable camera and high-speed telecommunications equipment being installed to help staff at VDOT's regional headquarters in Staunton monitor traffic conditions and make adjustments to signal timing as needed.
- Widening the westbound off ramp on Va. 7 to northbound U.S. 340. "The extra pavement should allow for traffic to continue to use the ramp when signal queues back up" during afternoon rush hours, Carter said.
- Installing flashing lights in both directions along Va. 7 at Va. 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) to alert drivers to traffic approaching the intersection along that road.
- Installing signs along Va. 7 and U.S. 340 restricting traffic from using secondary roads as cut-throughs.
- Increasing patrols by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.
- Restricting turns onto narrow Va. 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) during morning and evening rush hours.
- Posting electronic speed monitors, along with electronic message boards to communicate emergency information to drivers, along Va. 7.
- Having wrecker trucks stationed on the mountain, if needed, during wintry precipitation.
The Va. 9 project is to be substantially completed by May 2021, the timeline shows.
