WINCHESTER — The Winchester area's Hispanic and Latino communities have grown significantly over the past 30 years.
Mady Jimenez Rodriguez, the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) site coordinator at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, said Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month offers an opportunity for area residents to learn more about their neighbors who have Spanish, Caribbean, Mexican, Central American and South American heritages.
"There's a huge population here in our community," Rodriguez said on Friday.
Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month began in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson as Hispanic Heritage Week. Twenty years later, President Ronald Reagan expanded the national observance to a full 30 days.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation last week honoring the 52nd annual Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Rodriguez said that 30-day period was selected because it coincides with the anniversaries of several Latin American nations — Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and others — gaining their independence.
Traditionally, local members of the Hispanic and Latino communities hold public events to celebrate the 30-day commemoration.
"Unfortunately, we don't have anything in the community scheduled [this year] because of COVID," Rodriguez said.
The number of Hispanics and Latinos living in the Winchester area has grown exponentially since Rodriguez, who was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, came to the city 32 years ago. She was one of just two Hispanic students in her graduating class at Handley High School.
Today, she said, "We have a lot of Hispanic-owned restaurants, some grocery stores here in town. ... Winchester has recognized that 40% of the population in the [public]mschool system is Hispanic."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanics and Latinos comprise the largest minority community in Winchester. As of July 2019, 66% of the city's 28,078 residents were white and 18% were Hispanic or Latino. Blacks, the second largest minority group in Winchester, comprised 11% of the population.
Even though there are about 5,000 Hispanics and Latinos in Winchester, Rodriguez said they sometimes go unnoticed because many of them prefer to socialize within their own community.
"It's almost like a hidden population," she said.
There are several reasons for that, including language barriers and the fact that some individuals are not legal residents of the United States. Regardless, Rodriguez said, Hispanics and Latinos contribute to the Winchester area.
"They're still going to the shops, working, all those things," she said.
And some people mistakenly think all Hispanics and Latinos are Mexican, she added.
"I wish people could see the diversity we have here," said Rodriguez, who has Puerto Rican heritage. "We have a lot of Salvadorians, we have a lot of Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans — we have people from all over the place here. It's not just Mexicans."
Rodriguez said she hopes everyone in Winchester, including Hispanics and Latinos, takes advantage of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month to learn more about their neighbors and work toward a more inclusive community.
For more information, visit hispanicheritagemonth.gov.
