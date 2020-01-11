WINCHESTER — In a muddy, forgotten graveyard for slaves and former slaves in Middletown in 2018, Jonathan A. Noyalas had an epiphany for his new book.
Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties are filled with markers and monuments documenting Civil War battles and soldiers, but the Mount Zion Cemetery has largely been ignored by historians.
“It’s literally stuck in in the woods. And it was kind of a metaphor for me as we were standing out there on a very cold, rainy February day, that this is what African-American history in the Shenandoah Valley has been relegated to for way too long,” said Noyalas, a Shenandoah University professor who was mapping the graveyard with SU students for the Middletown Heritage Society. “It’s tucked away in the shadows in the woods and, hopefully, we can bring it to the forefront now and help tell these people’s stories.”
Noyalas, 40, of Martinsburg, W.Va., is the author of seven books about local Civil War history. They include detailed accounts of famous battles like the Battle of Cedar Creek, the Battle of Fisher’s Hill and Stonewall Jackson’s 1862 Valley Campaign. But his new book, scheduled to be published by the University Press of Florida at the end of the year, is a departure from documenting military confrontations.
“To Be Free Some Day: Race and Freedom in the Shenandoah Valley During the Civil War Era” tells the story of hundreds of slaves and newly freed slaves in their own words. Much of the book is based on testimonials of slaves and ex-slaves that Noyalas came across in 2017 when he went through the papers of Union Gen. Nathaniel Banks in the National Archives, which other historians had apparently overlooked. Their stories were recorded in 1862 by the staff of Banks as he advanced toward Winchester, where he would be defeated in the First Battle of Winchester.
“Civil War history is multi-dimensional and African-Americans are such an important part of that story and they’ve been overlooked for way too long,” said Noyalas, who in 2017 became director of SU’s McCormick Civil War Institute, which was founded in 1992. “It’s about time that they received their due for the struggles that they endured and the risks that they took to eventually claim freedom and to try to create a better life for themselves and their families.”
The book seeks to emancipate the truth about slavery and the war by repudiating the lies about them, like “The Lost Cause” created by Confederate apologists in the first few years after the war to deal with the humiliation of the Confederacy’s crushing defeat, which claims the war was a noble fight by the Confederacy for state’s rights and secession and against Northern aggression rather than a battle to preserve slavery and white supremacy.
By telling stories of black Union soldiers, Noyalas also defeats the “white savior” narrative. That was the idea that black people stood by passively as courageous white Northerners fought for their freedom, so blacks should be grateful to whites for “giving” them their freedom.
In truth, some 179,000 blacks — about 10% of the Union Army — fought in the war, according to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. Another 19,000 served in the Navy and nearly 40,000 black sailors and soldiers died in the war. A few are buried in cemeteries in Winchester.
“They left, they fought, they came back after the war and they tried to integrate themselves into a society that did not regard them as social and political equals,” Noyalas said. “What a courageous thing to do. And they’ve been overlooked and forgotten. I think it’s time that their stories are told.”
In addition to documenting how they were mistreated, slaves also provided military intelligence to Banks. Dennis Taylor, a 25-year-old slave, provides a detailed account of Fort Collier’s fortifications including where the artillery is located. “They’re not just running away trying to claim their freedom, but also trying to provide useful intelligence to the federal troops as they get ready to enter Winchester,” Noyalas said.
The emphasis on blacks fighting for their freedom is a corrective to the “happy slave” lie advanced by Confederate apologists who have also claimed blacks fought for the Confederacy. A small number of black people, many forced by their owners, aided the Confederacy by serving behind the battle lines as cooks and manual laborers, according to The Battlefield Trust, a Civil War battlefield preservation group. However, blacks were not allowed to fight in the Confederate Army. In fact, author Sam Smith wrote on the group’s website that there is no record of any black Confederate combat units.
“The worst calamity that could befall us would be to gain our independence by the valor of our slaves,” Smith quotes Confederate Secretary of State and Gen. Robert Toombs telling the Augusta Chronicle in 1865. “The day that the Army of Virginia allows a negro regiment to enter their lines, they will be degraded, ruined and disgraced.”
Another longtime local lie is that slaves in the Valley were treated well by their owners. Testimony from local runaway slaves who fled to Union lines in Harpers Ferry — then part of Virginia — refutes that. The transcripts record the ages and names of the slaves along with their stories. Most fled after being beaten and whipped or to avoid beatings and whippings.
Among the testimonials included in Noyalas’ 350-page manuscript is that of 21-year-old slave John Brown who lived on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) : “Overseer was going to whip me and I ran away.”
And Orange Smith, a 40-year-old slave from Clarke County: “Ran away to avoid being whipped. Master was going to school me.”
And Adam Griffith, 13, also of Clarke County: “Ran away because I was whipped.”
Other accounts include comments by Union soldiers who became radicalized in support of abolition after witnessing the condition of slaves. One soldier in Noyalas’ book tells of of being horrified by seeing the scarred back of a whipped slave.
“It paints a very grim picture of what slavery was like for slaves in the Valley. They’re recording people being whipped and beaten, brutality like you see in other parts of the South,” Noyalas said. “The idea that there was no poor treatment or brutality, these records just totally blow that out of the water.”
Even relatively benevolent whites regularly demeaned their slaves, who they saw as property rather than fellow human beings. Noyalas writes of John Quincy Adams, a slave born in 1845 on a farm in Frederick County and whose quote became the title of the book. Adams recounts how he and his family were adequately clothed and fed by their owners, George F. Calomese and Lucy A. Calomese, before they sold his brother and sister in 1857.
Although his family wasn’t beaten or whipped, Adams recalls in a narrative he wrote as an adult that they were regularly humiliated. For instance, when Lucy Calomese’s friends visited, she would put her hand on the head of her slaves and say, “Here’s $1,500” and “Here’s $2,000.” “He understood how wrong that was and how demeaned he felt because of it,” Noyales said of Adams.
The book details life in the Valley from 1859, the year of abolitionist John Brown’s raid on the U.S. armory at Harpers Ferry, through 1870, the year federal troops were withdrawn from Virginia. The last chapter of the book details the local effect of the Reconstruction era, which began in 1865 and ended with The Compromise of 1877 by President Rutherford B. Hayes. In exchange for winning the disputed election of 1876, Hayes — who helped defeat the Confederacy in the Third Battle of Winchester as a Union colonel — pulled federal troops out of the South, ushering in the restoration of white supremacy through the bloody Redemption era.
For nearly a century, Confederate apologists have described the biracial Reconstruction effort as corrupt and inept. Northern whites were “carpetbaggers” and black elected officials were dim-witted and incompetent. The defamation is most famous in the notoriously racist movie “The Birth of a Nation.”
Released in 1915, the silent film portrays the ex-Confederates who formed the Ku Klux Klan as heroic defenders of white women who in one scene lynch a black man for attempting to rape a white woman. Other black men are seen drinking whiskey and eating fried chicken as they take over the South Carolina legislature.
“It’s like writing history with lightning,” said Virginia resident President Woodrow Wilson after screening the movie at the White House. “My only regret is that it is all so terribly true.”
But Noyalas book describes Reconstruction as a courageous effort sabotaged by white supremacists. Noyalas, who relied on archival documents, writes about efforts to restore equality for blacks through the Freedmen’s Bureau, officially known as the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands. It had several offices in the region including Berryville, Front Royal, Winchester and Woodstock.
Noyalas said the bureau opened approximately 50 black schools in the Valley including about eight in and around Winchester. But students and teachers were constantly under threat from mobs of angry whites. Noyalas writes of a white teacher in Page County who refused to leave and was drowned in the Shenandoah River by white supremacists around 1868.
While the Confederacy lost the war, they effectively won the peace by defining the the narrative about the war. Noyalas said his book is a corrective to that. He stressed that local Civil War history must be about more than the roughly 326 battles fought in the Valley.
“I realize parts of the book may make people uncomfortable, but you know what, history is not supposed to make you feel comfortable all the time,” he said. “It’s supposed to make you think and to come to terms with what is historic reality. For better or worse. Whether you like it or not.”
