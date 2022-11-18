The historic Locust Grove Cemetery in Stephens City now has a paved driveway that will make negotiating the sacred burial site much easier.
The 450-foot long driveway was previously gravel.
Established by Stephens City in 1880 as a cemetery for African American residents, the half-acre cemetery is located at 5300 Grove St. Many prominent figures from the past are buried there, such as Cornelia "Aunt Nelly" Barbour Turner Avery (1867-1943), a midwife who delivered hundreds of babies in Stephens City and Middletown.
The cemetery's name comes from a cluster of locust trees that throng the property.
Much more than a cemetery, Locust Grove functions as a memorial for African Americans who lived, worked and died in the community. Part of the work at the graveyard has been identifying the people buried on the grounds — some of the graves were unmarked — while the elements have rendered some headstones illegible.
The nonprofit Locust Grove Cemetery Inc. was founded in 1994 to keep up maintenance on the site. Its members have also been working to assemble a more detailed list of those who are buried there. Around 130 individuals have been laid to rest at Locust Grove.
Caretakers, some of whom have groomed the cemetery for decades, mow the grass and trim weeds. Annually, about three to four burials take place at Locust Grove.
Denise Medley, a member of the cemetery's board, said the unpaved driveway "was susceptible to certain weather elements like rain, which made the ground slippery and difficult to maneuver."
The improved entrance not only meets the cemetery board's desire for a more attractive driveway, it addresses more practical concerns.
"Safety and comfort was a matter of paramount importance because we want our visitors who may often be elderly, infirm, or distracted by concerns associated with the loss of a loved one to feel secure, whether driving or walking," Medley said.
Slonakers Custom Paving of Kearneysville, West Virginia, paved the driveway using aggregate donated by Carmeuse Lime and Stone. Carmeuse has quarry operations in the region, with stockpiles on site that have road aggregate application. The project was approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
"We’re beyond grateful be a partner with Ms. Medley and the other contributors in such a culturally and historically significant undertaking like this one,” said Logan Thompson, site operations manager at Carmeuse's Clear Brook location,.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.