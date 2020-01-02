MIDDLETOWN — A local resident has helped save a historic home in the town.
Catherine’s Cabin at Church and First streets is one of the oldest structures in Middletown. It is listed in historical documents as a log cabin built on a stone foundation, probably by its first owner in 1804.
Terry Dabrowski purchased the half acre property in October 2017.
Dabrowski knew she wanted to live in Middletown and she liked the land.
“The minute it was for sale, I grabbed it,” Dabrowski said.
Realtor Tess Klimm, who is also president of the Middletown Heritage Society, asked Dabrowski what she planned to do with the cabin.
The next day she decided the cabin was going to be a part of whatever she would do with the property
Her commitment to the restoration of the property would cost about $230,000.
Work on the cabin began in January 2018. It took specialized contractors about six months of work to properly rebuild and restore the home. Restoration was completed by June.
There was a conscious effort to salvage what could be saved while making the home functional.
Work had to be done to shore up the foundation, but even then, original stones that had to be removed to pour concrete were put back in place as part of the new foundation.
They were able to keep the logs making up the walls.
The entire second floor, which had suffered extensive water damage had to be removed and rebuilt but contractors salvaged wood from the flooring to reuse as wood trim around the downstairs windows.
Dabrowski is one of several owners in the home’s history.
After passing through eight owners, it became the property of Abraham Jenkins in 1872.
Abraham Jenkins and his wife Catherine Jenkins would live there together until Abraham died, possibly in 1883. The home upon his death was willed to Catherine Jenkins.
Catherine Jenkins was a slave who was freed after the Civil War. She would be one of the few female former slaves to own property.
Now the home is solid and should remain standing as a testament to Middletown’s history for years, she said.
While not open to the general public Dabrowski has opened the home to special occasions, such as for town events,
“The more life that is in the cabin, the happier I am,” Dabrowski said.
