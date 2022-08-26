STEPHENS CITY — On Tuesday, Stephens City Methodist Church welcomed the return of its historic wooden double doors, which the church had sent away to be restored by a local woodworking expert.
After about two weeks, Shelly's Custom Woodworking, of Winchester, delivered and reinstalled the 107-year-old doors.
The church also had railings painted on Tuesday after having the original choir room door sanded, fiber-filled, repainted and installed on Aug. 16.
The choir room door was treated for wood rot, and the door threshold had to be restored.
“We’re in the historic district,” said Mark Gunderman, one of nine church trustees who is also on the church’s media committee. “We cannot change those doors.”
Instead, they do their best to restore the 1915 doors as needed at the building at 5291 Main St.
“We have that responsibility,” he said.
But the latest restoration was more involved than the church’s previous efforts, Gunderman said.
“The doors were done in 2011 and I think it was a quick sanding job, but the sun had baked the doors so that the stain was totally gone,” he said.
The doors had also been painted and repainted white since the 1950s which lasted until about 2000, when someone stripped them down to their natural pine, Gunderman said.
But the latest renovation was about more than accounting for weathering since the church will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the dedication of its Chapel Hall planned for next year.
“We gotta get these doors to look really nice,” Gunderman said.
Restoring historic wooden elements takes a lot of care, said Dustin Shelly, owner of Shelly’s Custom Woodworking.
“You could tell that the wood itself had aged, just like people do,” he said.
There are wrinkles, cracks and knotholes to contend with, “But sometimes it shows the character,” he said.
It’s about preserving the history, he said, so they went through multiple runs of sanding to ensure they covered all parts of the doors.
Though the 8-foot doors themselves weren’t difficult to manage, Shelly said the project was a bigger one than he had done in the past.
“They’re just regular raised panel doors,” he said.
But past projects of his were for smaller items, such as shelves.
“We sanded it down,” he said. They got rid of the old stain, “and got it back to its original wooden look.”
Then they added a stain and multiple clear coats of exterior grade coating.
“Hopefully what we did was protect it," he said, "prolong the life of the doors."
