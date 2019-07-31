MILLWOOD — The historic Carter Hall remains for sale eight months after it was put on the market, and its price has been reduced.
The headquarters of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson during part of the Civil War, the 87-acre estate is home to Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization that has occupied it for the past four decades. The organization plans to eventually consolidate its operations in the Washington, D.C., area to be closer to corporate partners and other business contacts, officials have said.
“We’ve had hearty interest” in the estate from prospective buyers, said Kelly Gaitten, a Loudoun County real estate broker handling the sale. Through online communications, more than 2,500 inquiries about the property have been received from across the nation, and there have been “a good many (phone) calls,” she said.
And, “we’ve had plenty of showings,” Gaitten said, although she declined to give the exact number.
But there have been no takers. The price has been lowered from $12 million to $10,895,000, Gaitten said, to try and spur an offer.
Buyers of properties of Carter Hall’s magnitude don’t come along every day, she pointed out.
Fourteen structures are on the estate, which dates to the late 1790s.
One is a two-story, 14,694-square-foot manor house, built in late-Georgian style of limestone rubble. Its amenities include multiple bedrooms and bathrooms plus a kitchen, a dining room, a sitting room, a den, a library, a great room, a utility room, an attic, a butler’s pantry, a fully-finished basement, nine fireplaces, a curved staircase and an elevator, the listing shows.
Also on the property are: a three-story, 26,000 square-foot building currently used as Project HOPE’s offices; two stone buildings used as guesthouses for a conference center that the organization runs; a greenhouse; several wooden outbuildings; stone retaining walls and tennis courts.
Law firms, private schools and meeting facilities are among those that have made inquiries, Gaitten said. The property would be suitable for any of those uses and more, she said.
It takes about three hours to show the entire property, Gaitten said.
A private, invitation-only showing is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 20 for other real estate brokers and/or serious prospective buyers. Anyone interested in attending can call Gaitten at 703-966-7036 to make a reservation.
The property was put on the market in November.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register, the estate is on Carter Hall Lane, off Bishop Meade Highway (Va. 255) northeast of the village of Millwood in Clarke County.
Nathaniel Burwell, a militia colonel who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, inherited the property from his father, Carter Burwell of James City County, and had the manor house built. The younger Burwell, who died on the estate in 1814, left it to his son, George.
Jackson moved his headquarters from Lexington to the estate in late 1862.
Other previous owners have included former U.S. secretary of state and Virginia governor Edmund Randolph and former Project HOPE chief executive officer Dr. William Walsh, who gifted the estate to the organization as part of his endowment.
