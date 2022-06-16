WINCHESTER — A long-overlooked relic from Winchester's Civil War past has finally found its way home.
On Thursday morning, an iron gate that was part of a fence surrounding the former Frederick County Courthouse in downtown Winchester was recovered from a local barn and returned to where it had once kept prisoners of war locked away.
"Welcome home, gate," said Jack Owens, a resource management associate for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
The former courthouse at 20 N. Loudoun St. is now operated by the foundation as the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum. Owens and foundation Park Ranger Jay Richardson said officials plan on displaying the gate there in a way that people will be able to touch it and have a physical connection to the thousands of Civil War soldiers who were once imprisoned behind it.
The gate had been part of an iron fence that was installed in 1851 and surrounded the courthouse and its grounds. During the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, the courthouse was used as a field hospital and a temporary detention facility for captured or surrendered soldiers. Since Winchester changed hands 72 times during the war, both Union and Confederate prisoners were held there, depending on which side was occupying the city at any given time.
"One account from a Confederate officer who was here said that 'these thousand prisoners were corralled together' in what he called 'the enclosure,'" Richardson said. "He's talking about this fenced yard."
In 1910, the fence and its three or four gates were removed from the courthouse grounds. Local historian Mike Robinson, author of the "Winchester Tales" book series, said the iron fence and at least one gate subsequently vanished, possibly donated as scrap metal during World War II. Two of the gates survived, though, and became the property of Lee N. Whitacre.
Whitacre installed one of the gates on a fence surrounding his family cemetery on Ebenezer Church Road, where it remains today. The second gate was stored in his barn in Cross Junction.
The barn and its contents were later conveyed to Whitacre's son, Frank L. Whitacre. Frank Whitacre eventually gave the barn and everything inside it to his son, David S. Whitacre.
"That gate has been in the barn for as long as I can remember, and I'm 74 years old," David Whitacre, a retired Winchester/Frederick County General District Court judge, said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Robinson was trying to find out what happened to the two gates after Lee Whitacre died.
"I finally said, 'I'll find the oldest Whitacre that I can,'" Robinson said.
That turned out to be 86-year-old William Lee Whitacre of Cross Junction, the owner of Frederick County's Shawnee Canning Co. Inc. and Shawnee Springs Market. William Whitacre told Robinson a few weeks ago that one of the gates was at the cemetery but he didn't know about the other.
On Tuesday, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society presented Robinson with its Stewart Bell Jr. Literary Award. One of the people in attendance at the ceremony was David Whitacre.
"We started talking ... and I mentioned this quest I was on," Robinson said. "I wanted to see if the Whitacre family would donate the cemetery gate [to the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum] and we would replace it. He goes, 'You don't have to do that. I have one of the gates.'"
The second gate was still in the Cross Junction barn that Lee Whitacre purchased in 1935, heavily rusted and covered with dust and cobwebs. David Whitacre readily agreed to donate it to the museum.
"Kismet. Fortuitous. Whatever you want to call it, it just kind of came together," Robinson said.
On Thursday morning, Robinson picked up the gate from David Whitacre's barn and delivered it to the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum.
Owens and Richardson found an artist's sketch of the courthouse from 1864, just days after the Third Battle of Winchester, that showed the fence and, more importantly, the recovered gate. According to the sketch, the gate stood on the south side of the courthouse's front lawn, so the two foundation employees went outside with Robinson and David Whitacre to take a photo of them holding the gate in its original location.
While it's too soon to definitively say where, how and when the museum will put the gate on display, Owens said the initial thought is to include it in a "One Story, a Thousand Voices" exhibit that will be featured this winter on the downtown museum's second floor.
"We'd like to make it hands on so you can touch what those soldiers touched," Owens said. "People who played an influential role in this city's growth saw that gate, would have touched that gate."
In the meantime, museum officials will ensure the gate is restored and repaired so, come this winter, it will once again look like it did when it first came to Winchester in 1851.
