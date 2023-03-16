BERRYVILLE — A popular tourist attraction in Clarke County will reopen for the year this weekend with activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
Locke’s Mill, the only stone-ground mill in operation on the East Coast that’s certified organic, will host its Spring Reopening and Grind-Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors will be able to tour all three floors of the mill and see grinding occur.
Baking demonstrations will be held. Samples of foods — including breads and cookies — made with whole-grain flours ground on site will be available for tasting. Various types of freshly-ground grains and flours will be for sale so visitors can make their own treats when they get home.
Attendees also will be able to spend time with shire draught horses and calves belonging to Ayrshire Farm in Upperville.
All of the activities are free.
Dating to the 1770s, Locke’s Mill is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Two mills originally were at the site. One was used to grind oats and corn; the other was for oats and wheat. One of the mills no longer exists, but evidence of it remains.
Being near the Shenandoah River, the mill site periodically has flooded. In 1935, a flood damaged the water wheel, and the mill went unused for more than a half century, Marketing & Design Director Katie Wais recalled.
Then in 1992, Jon and Carol Sigler Joyce bought Locke’s Mill. They and others spent more than 20 years restoring it.
Sandy Lerner, co-founder of Cisco Systems and owner of Ayrshire Farm, bought the mill in 2016.
“Hard work and dedication by a lot of people over the years” has kept the mill running, Wais said, when others similar to it have ceased operating. It’s one of just several still in operation across the country, she pointed out.
Today, the mill is fully automated, necessitating only a single operator at any given time.
Without automation, “milling is an incredibly labor-intensive process’ requiring at least several people, said Wais.
Locke’s Mill has become an important part of a growing organic food movement in northern Virginia, she said.
It now specializes in milling “ancient grains” including durum, einkorn and barley. Compared to many store-bought grains, those ground at Locke’s Mill are completely unprocessed, with no chemicals or other additives, Wais continued.
Locke’s Mill is at 1600 Locke’s Mill Road (Route 621) near Berryville. For details on how to get there, go online to lockesmillgrains.com.
After this weekend, the mill will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday through November.
