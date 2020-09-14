MILLWOOD — Having fallen in love with the estate, Matt Hannan wants to help the Long Branch Historic House and Farm attract more visitors.
"I want to help Long Branch prepare for the future," no matter whether that is on a long-term or short-term basis, said Hannan, who recently was named its interim executive director.
Hannan succeeds Kelli Patterson, who retired after overseeing the estate since March 2018.
Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, Long Branch is on approximately 400 acres off John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) near Millwood. Its manor house was built in the early 1800s under Robert Carter Burwell's initiative. The two-story, Federal-style mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Long Branch stayed in the Burwell-Nelson family until the late 1950s, after which it was sold several times. Today, the estate is a nonprofit wedding and special events venue. A horse retirement farm also is on the grounds.
Hannan, a Millwood resident, has more than 30 years of experience in the luxury travel/events industry. He also is a historic house renovation specialist and garden designer whose work has been featured by national publications and television shows, his online biography shows.
In his temporary position, Hannan will oversee day-to-day operations and weddings at Long Branch. He also will help its board with long-term planning.
He has repeatedly visited the estate over the years.
"It's one of the most visually appealing properties I've seen," said Hannan. "It's quite lovely. With little attention, it could be a very spectacular setting for special events."
Just a little sprucing up, on both the interior and exterior of the house, would be worthwhile, he said.
To attract more visitors, Hannan said he wants to promote Long Branch's lecture series as well as the estate's history.
Soon after construction of the mansion started, Burwell went to fight in the War of 1812 and later died of diseases he contracted while stationed in Norfolk. It never has been determined whether he finished the home or his relatives proceeded with construction after inheriting it.
Harry Z. Isaacs, a Baltimore textile executive and horse breeder, bought Long Branch in 1986 for $1.35 million. After launching an extensive renovation, he learned that he was terminally ill. He established a nonprofit foundation to which he donated the estate. Long Branch opened to the public following his death in 1990.
Hannan indicated would like to be executive director permanently, if the board is inclined, he said.In a news release, Long Branch officials credited Patterson, the previous director, for expanding the attraction's film and lecture series, expanding outreach through developing strategic partnerships with other nonprofit organizations, reorganizing the office and upgrading its best-practices system, bringing the house into compliance with federal rules for providing access to people with disabilities and overseeing the installation of a modern catering kitchen for special events.
"I feel I really was able to help Long Branch a lot ... and give back to the community," said Patterson, who previously spent three decades working in corporate law.
With the estate recently having to limit its activities and public visitation because of the coronavirus pandemic, she thinks now is a good time to transition into retirement, she said.
Patterson's husband, Keith, is an artist, and they are opening a gallery in a small carriage house on their homestead north of Berryville. In retirement, she plans to manage the gallery, which will offer art for sale, and enjoy her pets, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.