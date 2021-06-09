BOYCE — Sometimes a historical property deteriorates to the point it can’t be saved.
The former Boyce Colored School on South Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340), next to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, recently was demolished after standing more than 130 years. The property owner, David Thomas Jr., said he was unable to obtain support — financial or otherwise — over the years to revitalize it. As a result, it fell into dilapidation.
Thomas had “very little choice but to tear it down” because it was “in such poor condition,” said Maral Kalbian, an architectural historian who serves as a consultant to Clarke County on historic preservation matters.
“It was to the point it was unsafe,” Thomas said of the building.
Historical records show the school opened in 1885. Thomas said he understands it was the first school built in the area to educate African-American children.
Kalbian’s research revealed that land for the schoolhouse was purchased by the School Trustees of Boyceville (what Boyce originally was named) from R. Powell Page, who owned Saratoga, a large property to the east. In 1922, the School Trustees for the Boyce School conveyed the property to the Clarke County School Board. The building was one of more than a dozen schools transferred from a separate magisterial district school board to the newly-created countywide school board.
In 1943, the schoolhouse was sold to Julian Everly, who owned property on the other side of U.S. 340. Everly sold it to Emily Johnson Thomas in 1979. She deeded it to her son, David Thomas Jr., in 1995, the research showed.
The one-story, five-bay, frame building deteriorated in a large part due to part of the roof having blown off, which enabled rainwater to pour into the building and damage parts of the floors and ceilings, Kalbian said.
Having measured roughly 34 feet by 20 feet, the building rested on a random rubble stone foundation and was clad in German Lap siding with plain corner boards. It had a gable-end roof with overhanging eaves. A three-bay, hip-roofed front porch with posts and horizontal railing was removed at some point. A 16-foot wide, shed-roofed concrete block wing, apparently built in the 1960s, ran along the south side, according to Kalbian’s research.
Based on its interior appearance, the building had been a one-room schoolhouse, but it was later divided into two-rooms, Kalbian determined.
The research didn’t reveal when the building quit being used as a school. It had been used as a house at one point afterward, but it mostly had been used for storage since the mid-1990s, Kalbian said.
Boyce Town Council members told Thomas about a decade ago “that he had to do something to the building,” said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Recently, “he said he finally was able to get the money together” to raze it, Winsatt said.
Thomas declined to say how must the demolition cost. But “it was quite expensive,” he said.
The former school was in the Boyce Historic District.
As it was being torn down, some people stopped and inquired about trying to save it, Thomas mentioned. But it was too late.
Kalbian said that when a demolition permit is issued for a historic building, the Clarke County Building Department contacts her so she can try to document its history.
“It always makes me sad to see a historical property razed,” she said, because such structures are “an important part of our culture.”
She was glad to document the history of the former school so future generations will know it once existed, she added.
