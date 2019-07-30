STEPHENS CITY — Plans for a bed and breakfast at the historic 4,600-square-foot brick house at 5155 Main St. have fallen through.
The house, built in 1836 by George Ritenour, sits on 1.34 acres next to the Newtown Commons green space. It has been mostly vacant for two decades. Last year, property owner Stephen Chadwell listed the land for sale with A New Century Realty for $600,000. In November, Realtor Pam Foltz, the property’s listing agent, said a prospective buyer wanted to transform the building into a bed and breakfast.
However, Foltz said on Thursday that the potential buyer, Mac Shack owner Shannon Nuckols, ultimately decided not to pursue buying the building. Foltz laid some of the blame on former Mayor Mike Grim.
“Unfortunately, that was right around the time of the election and the existing mayor of Stephens City wasn’t really accommodating to working with the possible buyer,” Foltz said.
Town Manager Mike Majher said on Wednesday that he and Grim met with Nuckols in the fall. According to Majher, Nuckols wanted to construct additional structures in the backyard of the property in addition to the bed and breakfast. Majher said there were no issues with a bed and breakfast, but construction of the structures were not in accordance with the property’s zoning. He said that Nuckols would have needed to pursue a rezoning change. He said the town officials would have been open to more meetings with her to discuss the matter if she was still interested in buying the property. Grim said he only vaguely remembered the meeting and had “no idea” of any opposition from the town government. Nuckols did not return The Star’s request for comment.
Foltz said Chadwell increased the price of the property to $800,000 in the spring, believing it to be worth more than $600,000.
The property is zoned Residential Office, which is intended for limited professional office and business uses, while preserving the essential residential and historical character of the area. The designation allows the property to be used for non-drive through restaurants, single-family dwellings, professional and business offices, parks and playgrounds, off-street parking, public utilities and bed and breakfasts.
With a special-use permit, the property could also be used as a specialty shop, school, church, new construction, dance school or funeral home.
Foltz said she recently had preliminary conversations with a potential buyer, but is not yet sure if the buyer wants to operate a business or convert the building back to a residence.
Mayor Mike Diaz said he would love to see a restaurant or bed and breakfast move into the house, as those uses would have the most benefit to the area. But he believes any professional services firm, such as an attorney’s or doctor’s office, would also be good.
“It offers a lot of potential to whoever would purchase it,” Diaz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.