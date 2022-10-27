MILLWOOD — Virginia's wine industry has significantly grown during the past four decades.
Currently, there are more than 300 wineries statewide. Prior to 1979, though, there were only six, according to Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA).
Stalvey and Jason Bise, beverage director for Locke's Store, will present the program, "A History of Wine in Virginia," at 7 p.m. today at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in the village of Millwood.
Wine has long been important to Virginia agriculture. Soon after the Virginia Colony was established, one of the first acts required of settlers was to establish vineyards for wine production, Stalvey said.
They found it a tremendous challenge.
"Trying to grow (grapes for) wine as fine as the traditional European wines was impossible to do in the 17th and 18th centuries in Virginia," said Stalvey.
"Even Thomas Jefferson, who was considered one of the foremost experts on viticulture in Virginia, could never get European grapes to grow in Virginia," he said, because of soil and climate constraints. Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir are varieties of grapes he mentioned.
Yet efforts continued to grow such grapes — or, at least, ones that could compete with them in terms of quality and taste.
An example of the latter is the Norton grape, which an amateur horticulturalist discovered by chance, Stalvey said.
Topics to be discussed during tonight's program include the settlers' efforts, the Norton grape's discovery, Jefferson's impact on Virginia's wine industry and Prohibition. The program will end with an examination of how the wine scene in Virginia exploded after 1980.
Those attending will be able to sample wines from some of the state's most influential wineries, Stalvey noted.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at clarkehistory.org/events.
"A History of Wine in Virginia" will conclude a speaker series that CCHA conducted during the past three years on the history of alcohol in Virginia. The first talk in 2019 examined the history of craft brewing, while the second in 2021 focused on the history of whiskey.
