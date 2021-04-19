WINCHESTER — Winchester Education Foundation Executive Director Russ Potts says a history classroom (room 1105) at Handley High School will be named for former Handley faculty member Elizabeth “Betsy” Rice McMullan.
A $25,000 contribution to the foundation, which provides support to Winchester Public Schools, was made by McMullan’s son, Bill McMullan, a Handley High School graduate of 1959. Her, Peggy McMullan Binner, also graduated from Handley in 1957.
McMullan was a dedicated teacher at Handley High School, having taught for 20 years over a span of 40 years:
Science – 1934-1938
General Science and Math – 1957-1959
English and Math – 1960-1963
Math – 1964-1974
McMullan was educated in Winchester Public Schools. She was a “Handley girl” literally from the beginning of Handley High School, as she and her classmates began seventh grade in the fall of 1922 in the Handley portable classrooms, according to a foundation news release. Handley opened in 1923.
She graduated as valedictorian of the Handley Class of 1928, after which she continued her education at Hollins College. Subsequently, she returned in 1933 to her beloved high school alma mater, where she began teaching science.
McMullan — then Miss Rice — was elected sponsor of the Class of 1936. In testimony to its devotion and respect for her, the class dedicated its yearbook, The Handlian, to her. The dedication reads as follows:
“There will always be classes and there will always be sponsors, but never a class more successful than ’36 or a sponsor so helpful and inspiring as Miss Rice. Her cheerfulness and energy have always been there to urge us on to better things and through her, our success has been achieved. What would we have done during those trying days before The Handlian went to press without her able assistance and unquenchable enthusiasm? For the past three years every problem that came up has been answered by – ‘Ask Miss Rice, she’ll know.’ She always has.”
She continued to enjoy both her teaching and her mutually respectful relationship with her students for the next three years, until she married Carl McMullan and started a family.
Her children said that during her years out of the classroom, their mother tutored students in mathematics, oftentimes in preparation for their college exams.
Aside from her teaching, according to the family, McMullan maintained a lifelong interest in local history. She is documented on the membership roles of The Century Club, which was a local women’s organization of Winchester–Frederick County whose mission was to expand their own intellectual and cultural pursuits. In keeping with the club’s mission, she wrote and presented various historical papers. She successfully endeavored to write with accuracy and clarity. One such paper of particular interest to her family is titled “Vaucluse Reminiscences,”, in which she chronicles her life at her childhood home, “Vaucluse,” located off U.S. 11, south of Stephens City.
In 1957, she returned to Handley where, over the course of the next 17 years, she taught science, mathematics, and English. She retired in 1974.
“It has been said that some teachers are remembered for the subject matter they taught, while others are remembered for the manner in which they taught,” the release states. “Betsy is remembered for both.”
Bill McMullan said he recently received a note from one of his mother’s former students, who wrote that she was always fond of her. “It is very heartwarming to know that Mother is still remembered fondly by her students,” he said.
(1) comment
Well, let's hope they fully vetted her with an in-depth background check so we don't have to find out she was a virulent (fill your Leftist outrage topic of choice here) in a few years. I mean, I can pretty much guarantee she wouldn't have allowed transgenders to choose which bathroom they wanted to go into... [lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.