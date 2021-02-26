WINCHESTER — A driver who smashed into a car at up to 100 mph, injuring the other driver and fleeing the scene, will serve up to six months.
In a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday, Diontre Tyrese Bell pleaded guilty to hit and run. He was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment, with two years suspended. A reckless driving charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The crash occurred on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at the Regency Lakes intersection around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019. Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Bell was driving his girlfriend’s Nissan Rogue without her permission when he ran a red light and broadsided a driver in a BMW.
Witnesses told police that Bell, of the 800 block of South Cameron Street in Winchester, was driving close to 100 mph when he struck the BMW. The driver, whose face and head were covered in blood, was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. In an interview after the sentencing, Enloe wouldn’t say what type of injuries the driver sustained.
Surveillance video from a Sheetz convenience store showed Bell walking away from the crash, and paperwork in the Nissan had his name on it.
The 21-year-old Bell’s criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery and unlawful wounding. He also has pending carjacking and robbery charges.
(1) comment
The Bell family should be entirely exterminated. Worthless thugs.
