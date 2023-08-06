Hitting the road

Thanks to a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services/American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded in June, the Middletown Police Department has purchased a 2023 Ford F150 pickup truck at no expense to town taxpayers. The vehicle will be assigned to Officer Sandy Seabaugh (right, next to town Police Chief Gary Benedict Jr.) and will be used for patrol, the transportation of evidence, special events and other incidents.

 Courtesy photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.