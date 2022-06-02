WINCHESTER — New uses planned for the former Virginia National Guard armory building on Shenandoah University's campus will benefit current and future generations, says SU Provost Cameron McCoy.
The brick building on Millwood Avenue will soon house the HIVE (Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs), McCoy told attendees at a Veterans Community Engagement Forum on Thursday in the university's Halpin Harrison Hall.
“We believe that the best universities draw on their own history and their community’s history to enact the conditions where our veterans can serve again,” McCoy said. "Those conditions empower these veterans as learners, as employers, as leaders and as alumni to elevate themselves and our institutions for our nation in their pursuit of both social and economic prosperity for our next generation.”
McCoy said the HIVE is expected to be open by Veterans Day on Nov. 11. He added that the building will be preserved during the renovation process.
“In many ways, we’re going to celebrate the history of this building and the next generation of it as well as the history of the Shenandoah Valley,” McCoy said.
The HIVE will include the SU Center for Immersive Learning, the SU Center for Transformative Learning as well as areas devoted to cyber security, forensics, data analytics and Blockchain technology.
Benefits for veterans will include assistance for homeless and at-risk veterans, health and benefits assistance, employment application assistance, various types of counseling, life skills training, peer support groups, referrals to local veteran-friendly agencies as well as counseling and suicide prevention areas.
For entrepreneurs, the HIVE will function as a technology incubator with business planning/consulting and market/e-commerce research, an emergent media lab to create prototypes and spaces for programing, mentoring, investor introductions and working.
“We think we can bring all of these things together and empower and stir up activity for our veterans and their families and give them pathways to education in their next generation of life,” McCoy said. “We can harness all of the innovation that we see in our community and on our campus.”
The armory was built between 1939 and 1940 on what is now the SU campus.
SU history professor Warren Hofstra said the building was constructed under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It was dedicated on Dec. 8, 1940.
Hofstra said the building was a point of departure and return for troops during World War II, including the 29th Infantry Division that fought in Normandy. The armory was used in other wars with U.S. involvement until the building was sold to SU in 2006. A new armory was built at 181 Pendleton Drive in Frederick County around 2009. According to documents gathered by SU, the armory building was owned by the city of Winchester and was sold to SU for $750,000 once the lease with the National Guard was terminated in 2006.
“It’s the site of many memories,” Hofstra told veterans at Thursday's forum. “I imagine that some of you have very strong and powerful memories of this site.”
SU's eSports facility is located in the building.
Anyone who would like to donate to the project should visit advancement.su.edu/armory-restoration. For more information on the HIVE, visit su.edu/experience/hub-for-innovators-veterans-and-entrepreneurs-hive/.
