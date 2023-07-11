After taking a three-year hiatus during the pandemic, Hob Nob in the Valley is returning on Aug. 24, according to a media release from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
The nonpartisan event, started more than 20 years ago, was last held in 2019. It brings together elected officials, candidates for public office, government leaders and the local business community "for a unique occasion of networking and socializing," the release states.
It will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Winchester Regional Airport hangar at 509 Airport Road, Winchester.
"The Hob Nob is a great way to rub elbows with people that you might not get to interact with daily but are affecting our way of life," stated Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider.
In past years, guests cast votes for candidates seeking election in a straw poll, but that has been removed.
"We had to go back to the drawing board after seeing previous versions of the event feel more dividing than unifying," Schneider stated. "Voters will always find themselves split on various issues that may arise, and Hob Nob in the Valley creates this space where we can come together to meet current and future legislators who are impacting these decisions over a time of food and fellowship."
Current elected officials as well as candidates seeking election are invited to attend Hob Nob.
Ticket price ($35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers) includes dinner catered by Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury Catering and Fox Urban Farms, dessert by Cakes by Ashton, music, voter registration opportunities and access to local leaders. Adult beverages will be available for purchase from The Ivy Chest Tap Truck.
Complimentary exhibit tables are available for government agencies, political parties, candidates, etc. Vendor space also is available to purchase. Call 540-662-4118 ext. 16.
For ticket information, visit www.regionalchamber.biz.
