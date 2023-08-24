Hob Nob in the Valley

About 300 people assembled Thursday evening in a hangar at Winchester Regional Airport for Hob Nob in the Valley, an event sponsored by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber that gives local, state and federal political candidates an opportunity to campaign and have conversations with constituents. For a story about the event, see Monday’s Winchester Star.

 BRIAN BREHM/The Winchester Star

