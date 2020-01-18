MILLWOOD — Former Clarke County supervisor J. Michael Hobert was honored on Thursday for his involvement in local land conservation efforts.
During a luncheon at Millwood Country Club, the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority presented Hobert the 2019 Wingate Mackay-Smith Clarke County Land Conservation Award.
Established in 2015, the annual award honors individuals, groups and organizations that have made significant contributions to the county’s efforts to preserve and protect open spaces. It also is intended to help the Conservation Easement Authority draw attention to reasons for land conservation and the role of easements in preserving the county’s natural and historic resources, according to officials.
An easement is a voluntary agreement negotiated between landowners and public agencies. Landowners agree to put specific restrictions on how their property can be developed for perpetuity in exchange for payment along with income and estate tax benefits.
Hobert, the Berryville District supervisor from 1999 to 2015, helped to establish the authority in 2002. He then served as a founding member of the authority, which recorded its first easement the following year.
Through the authority and other easement-holding organizations, such as the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Clarke landowners have placed a total of 26,744 acres in easements. Last year, the authority added 209 acres to the tally. Today, roughly 25% of the county’s 113,920 acres is protected by easements, according to county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
County officials maintain they, along with the majority of residents with whom they have discussed the issue, want Clarke to remain a predominantly rural county amid heavily developed localities surrounding it, including Winchester-Frederick County and Leesburg-Loudoun County.
Hobert is a retired Berryville lawyer who specialized in elder law, estate planning and administration. He was the board of supervisors’ vice chairman from 2003 through 2009 and its chairman from 2010 through 2015, when he chose not to seek re-election.
“In the early years, when many landowners were unfamiliar with the value of conservation easements and some were skeptical of the process, (Hobert) educated Clarke County about this invaluable land preservation tool,” said authority Chairman Randy Buckley.
After stepping down from the board, Hobert offered his legal expertise to Clarke residents who desired to place their land in easements, Buckley said.
“Thank you for your courage and creativity in helping to pioneer the concept of conservation easements in Clarke County,” he told Hobert, “and for forever protecting and preserving our beautiful county.”
Hobert was presented a commemorative birdhouse. His name has been added to a plaque, mounted inside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, acknowledging each year’s award recipients.
“I’m very grateful” to receive the award, Hobert told authority members upon receiving it.
However, the success of the county’s conservation efforts is “built upon the labor of many, many people,” he said.
Hobert added that having roughly one-fourth of the county’s land in easements is “phenomenal.”
Wingate Mackay-Smith was the award’s first recipient of the award. She was heavily involved in establishing the authority and helped negotiate its first easement purchase: Historic Greenway Court, the Colonial-era home of Lord Thomas Fairfax.
For more information about conservation easements, contact Teetor by phone at 540-955-5134, email her at ateetor@clarkecounty.gov or go online to clarkelandconservation.org.
