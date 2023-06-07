BOYCE — Matt Hoff has started work as Boyce's new town administrator, but his hiring isn't official yet.
As president of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Hoff is well-known in this Clarke County town of approximately 750 residents.
He began working for the town as its top-ranking employee on May 22.
Hoff was a career firefighter and paramedic in Fairfax County for 28 years. He joined Boyce's fire company in 2004 and has held various leadership roles there, including assistant chief and lieutenant.
Having officially retired, though, "I needed something to do," Hoff chuckled. "And, I like a challenge."
He's long been interested in local history and government, he said.
"What better way to apply" those interests, he added, than by working for the town.
Three people applied for the part-time position. Two, including Hoff, had experience in some type of local government work, according to Mayor Zack Hudson.
Boyce Town Council decided Hoff would be the best person for the job based on previous managerial experience he's had, Hudson said.
Plus, "being local and knowing the area like Matt does" was an advantage, he said.
Huff was introduced publicly during the council's monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Hudson said he submitted to Hoff, with the council's support, a formal offer of employment in writing. But the council never formally voted to hire Hoff.
Wednesday afternoon, Hudson said he had just learned from the council's contracted attorney, David Griffin, that Virginia law requires chief administrators of cities, towns and counties to be hired by their governing boards.
"There has to be a public vote" on the hiring, Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told The Winchester Star in a phone interview.
"I've never heard of any city, county or town making that decision without some kind of public vote," Rhyne said.
As a result, Hudson said, Hoff will be considered an interim employee until July 11, when the council will hold its next monthly meeting. The panel will take a vote on hiring Hoff on a permanent basis at that time, he said.
"We didn't formally vote to hire David Winsatt, either," said Hudson, referring to the previous town manager who Hoff is succeeding. "We wouldn't have thought about that."
He said council members followed procedures that their predecessors used when hiring town managers or administrators.
Winsatt resigned in April, citing family and health concerns. In recruiting his successor, the council changed the job title to town administrator to better reflect what the job entails, based on Virginia's local government laws.
The town administrator is one of Boyce's three municipal employees, all of whom are part-time. Treasurer and code enforcement officer are the other two.
Under the administrator's job description, Hott's duties will include overseeing the other employees; ensuring local ordinances and code provisions are enforced; developing long-range objectives and plans for the town; supervising construction, maintenance and repairs to town infrastructure; helping the mayor and treasurer prepare the annual budget and routinely monitoring expenditures to ensure appropriations don't exceed budgeted amounts.
In addition, he'll work with the mayor to resolve issues that residents bring to their attention.
He invites residents to stop by Town Hall on East Main Street to discuss their concerns with him.
"I'm here to carry out the wishes of the town council and the citizens of Boyce," said Hoff.
Hoff will work 20 hours per week and be paid $22 per hour. That equates to $22,880 yearly.
Winsatt's annual salary was $18,240. According to Hudson, Winsatt's salary was limited so as not to interfere with his Social Security benefits.
