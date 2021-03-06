WINCHESTER — Are City Council’s recently established committees operating within the authority given to them?
Recent decisions by the four three-member committees have significantly veered from council’s usual governing practices, but City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Friday the panels are functioning in the manner they were intended.
Three of the committees — Public Safety, Finance and Boards and Commissions — were created by a unanimous vote of council on Oct. 13. The fourth, the Planning and Economic Development Committee, was established by a unanimous council vote on Jan. 12.
The resolutions that created the four committees state “these committees shall effectively act as a work session for the Common Council and report their findings and recommendations to the Common Council.” Any recommendations issued by the committees would be voted on by the full nine-member council.
Nowhere in the resolutions does it say that committees can kill a proposal before the full council has a chance to consider it, but that very thing happened on Feb. 25 when the Planning and Economic Development Committee declined to issue a recommendation on a proposed ordinance that would have allowed city homeowners to keep a limited number of chickens in their backyards. City Manager Dan Hoffman said the committee’s inaction killed the proposal, so it will no longer be considered by the full council.
Councilor Les Veach said on Friday he would not have supported creation of the committees “if I had known that three councilors could kill a proposal before all nine members could consider it. That doesn’t make sense.”
More questions about the committees’ operations were raised with the publication of City Council’s agendas for this Tuesday’s meeting and work session.
Three committee-forwarded items are up for final votes under the consent agenda for council’s business meeting, but the committee reports on those items are not scheduled to be presented until the work session that follows the business meeting. The resolutions that created the committees do not say that council can vote on a committee recommendation before hearing a report from a committee representative.
Hoffman admitted the language of the resolutions is not perfect, but the committees are still following parliamentary procedure as set forth in Robert’s Rules of Order, the most widely used parliamentary procedure manual in the United States.
“We’re going to take a look at it and speak to the council on Tuesday about whether or not things [forwarded from committee] can go on the consent agenda,” Hoffman said.
In recent years, council’s standard practice has been that any item that came out of a work session without an objection being raised by one or more members can be placed on the consent agenda at the next business meeting. Consent agendas include items are voted on in a single block, regardless of whether they contain one or 1,000 proposals. However, every councilor has the ability to remove an item from the consent agenda if he or she feels more discussion is warranted. When that happens, the removed item is voted on individually.
As for concerns about items being killed or indefinitely postponed by committees before they reach the full council, Hoffman said those items “can always be pulled out of committee by council at a regular meeting.” For example, if a council member believes the chicken ordinance should be debated by all nine council members, he or she can request the item be pulled from the committee level and placed back in council’s hands for further discussion and a final vote.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference. Links to watch the live streams of the meeting and work session are available at winchesterva.gov.
