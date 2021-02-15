WINCHESTER — If the past 11 months have taught us anything, it's the fact that everyone needs a good internet connection.
With thousands of area residents working and learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable online access has become more important than ever. But not everyone has the ability to utilize high-speed internet, either due to its cost or availability.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said he plans to address this problem in Winchester, but people need to be patient because money is tight.
"We're sitting here doing the [fiscal year 2022] budget," Hoffman said Thursday during a phone interview. "It's going to be a difficult budget. We have revenue increases in some places and revenue decreases in others because of the pandemic."
But the internet connectivity problem is too serious to put off until full funding becomes available, so Hoffman said he plans on making whatever progress he can, however he can. That could include using future relief grants from the federal government that are designed to help communities offset unexpected expenses created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's not talking about Winchester installing its own municipal broadband system for public use — that would be extremely expensive and put the local government in direct competition with private, for-profit service providers like Xfinity and Shentel. Rather, Hoffman wants to create a climate where private companies see the financial advantages of delivering ultra-fast internet throughout the city at a price people can afford.
"Even in [Rouss] City Hall, we have occasional bandwidth and connectivity issues, so I know we can do better," Hoffman said.
He would like to see internet service improved and offered for free in places like libraries and community centers, where adults and students who work and attend school remotely but don't have high-speed broadband at home can get a quality online connection.
"That's something we would probably do in partnership with private companies rather than be in competition with them," Hoffman said.
One of the first things Hoffman would like to accomplish as he works to bolster citywide internet service is to create a map showing the precise locations of Winchester's current fiber-optic service cables. That will let city officials know which areas need better infrastructure and which areas are ready for the next phase of faster, more robust internet.
He also wants to let service providers know about available facilities throughout the city that could be converted into data centers — large, air-conditioned buildings that host the racks of equipment needed for high-speed, dependable broadband.
"I think it would lower the overall cost and improve reliability for consumers if we started turning some of these, for example, older apple storage buildings into data centers," Hoffman said. "We have the capability of doing that if there are the underground fiber-optic networks that would entice a company to base a data center here."
Improvements to Winchester's current fiber-optic infrastructure could be handled by a private company looking to expand its customer base, or by the city itself. If Winchester decides to take the lead on infrastructure upgrades, Hoffman said the city would seek financial assistance from the state so local taxpayers wouldn't be burdened by the project's full cost.
Hoffman said he's eager to see Winchester's internet services elevated to the next level, but it's going to be a long, potentially complex process.
"It might not be something that we can really begin in earnest this year," he said, "but we can always make progress toward that goal."
