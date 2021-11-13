WINCHESTER — During recent city discussions regarding a controversial proposal to build affordable senior housing and recreational amenities in Friendship Park, City Manager Dan Hoffman said he was working on several initiatives to improve and increase the number of parks in Winchester's North End.
Although the Friendship Park development proposal was pulled from consideration last month, Hoffman's park-improvement goals live on.
On Tuesday night, he and Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar gave City Council a brief overview of the park plans, starting with proposed upgrades for Frederick Douglass Park at 598 N. Kent St.
"We're very excited about ... sinking some resources into the park to upgrade it," Konyar said, "both to build community and to make some amenities accessible to the people who live in that area."
Konyar said officials hope to develop the park's open field, located directly behind the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St., into two side-by-side athletic fields measuring 60 feet by 35 feet each, "which is an ideal size for a practice location for multiple youth sports like soccer, youth tackle football, flag football ... rugby and lacrosse."
Konyar said Handley High School is currently working to add lacrosse to its list of school sports, so there is definite interest in having the Parks and Recreation Department provide practice space.
Additional proposed improvements to Frederick Douglass Park include new restrooms, additional parking and lighted walking paths.
Hoffman said the restrooms would be the most expensive component of the project, but the city already has money set aside to build them thanks to more than $12 million being appropriated to Winchester through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The United States Congress approved the ARPA on March 10 as part of an effort to funnel cash to states and localities across the country that suffered financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoffman said he has also identified two small properties in the North End that could be used to create neighborhood parks — one near the northeast corner of Winchester, the other near the very top of the city. Hoffman said both parcels would be acquired through a combination of land donations and usage of some of the city's existing rights of way.
"It is something staff is actively working on," Hoffman said.
Another proposed North End improvement shared by Hoffman could see the city purchasing several vacant parcels of land owned by CSX Corp.
A total of six small parcels located in two clusters are under consideration for purchase. The first cluster is along the 400 and 500 blocks of North Kent Street; the second is along the 600 block of North Cameron Street.
Hoffman said the CSX properties would be used to improve stormwater drainage in that part of the city and add additional greenspace to the North End.
"We've been talking about this a long time," Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told council on Tuesday. "We are making progress, but dealing with CSX is never a fast proposition. ... We're hopeful we'll be bringing something back to council in the near future."
