WINCHESTER — After a year of remodeling 692 N. Loudoun St., Michelle Lackey and her husband Mike have opened the doors to their first bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Hog-It-Up BBQ.
The couple previously worked out of their food truck in the Northern Virginia area while traveling to compete in barbecue competitions in their 30-foot trailer that was designed specifically for competitions.
The trailer houses the restaurant’s barbecue pits, which are fueled by charcoal.
The couple lives in Bluemont. Outside of working in their food truck, they said they typically stay on “this side of the mountain.”
So it made sense to look in the Winchester area for a space to open their first restaurant.
They found a location on North Loudoun Street and bought it about a year ago, having since done a complete renovation on the building before opening last weekend.
“This is a good size for us starting out. We didn’t want something too big. I think the bigger the place, the bigger the problems you might have,” Michelle said. “This is a good start for us.”
Michelle said barbecue was a natural fit for Mike, who is originally from Texas.
“He used to barbecue for his friends and family all of the time. Then he did his first KCBS (Kansas City Barbecue Society) competition in the backyard division and got first in brisket and then thought, ‘Well, why not do the pros?’ And it snowballed,” she said. “We did that for about seven years before we started to cater and that kind of took over.”
The restaurant serves up Texas brisket, pulled pork, chicken leg quarters, ribs, smoked sausage, Texas chili and will eventually add turkey here and there. For sides, they offer sweet and smoky beans with pulled pork, mac and cheese, tropical coleslaw and potato salad.
“We’ve had a little bit of kickback about people wanting to have a sandwich or a bun. But it’s Texas style — it’s bought by the pound, put on a tray with butcher paper and two slices of bread,” Michelle said.
The shop features a to-go station where guests can choose their own sauce and gather their utensils. There is also foil made available to gather leftovers, “just like it’s done in Texas,” Michelle said.
Rudy’s, a popular barbecue restaurant in Texas, has a “cut cam,” so the Hog-It-Up owners decided to imitate that when opening their own shop. The “cut cam” is a television screen that shows onlookers an overhead view of meat being cut as it is served.
Hog-It-Up BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The restaurant is holding a grand opening celebration today. Door prizes will be available and live music will be played from about 3 to 10 p.m.
