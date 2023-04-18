WINCHESTER — After working in the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for more than a half-century, Becky Hogan is calling it a day.
“I am not going to run for reelection,” she announced Monday. “I’ve enjoyed it but I’m ready to step back.”
Hogan, a Frederick County native, worked her way up from a fresh-out-of-school office employee to being the county’s circuit court clerk for the past 26 years.
The Democrat said she isn’t exactly eager to leave office, but she’s 71 and another eight-year term could be a challenge.
“That’s a few too many years for me,” said Hogan, the mother of three adult children. “I’ve got two grandchildren [from her oldest child] — one is graduating from high school this year and the other is going into high school. I’ve been with them growing up but I haven’t been able to go to everything they have. And [daughter] Lindsey is having a baby in June, and she already has one, so I can help her with that. And I have a son with two children and they live in Boston. We haven’t been able to travel up there as much as we’d like to.”
Hogan said she has loved being clerk even though the job has exposed her to countless criminal trials peppered with testimony and grisly evidence regarding murder, abuse, abduction, destruction and all manner of dire things.
“Sometimes it gets you down,” she admitted. “There are nights you go home and you’re just mentally drained, but then something comes in the next day and gets you back on track; somebody walks in the door and brightens your day. It’s pretty much a win-win situation.”
Hogan was a recent James Wood High School graduate when she joined the staff of the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on Jan. 2, 1970. Her initial plan was to work there briefly before heading off to college, but things changed.
“I found a home,” she said. “I’m glad I stayed.”
Over the next 27 years, Hogan gradually worked her way up to become deputy clerk. That’s the title she held when then-Clerk George B. Whitacre announced he would retire early due to health issues. Whitacre died later that year.
“I became clerk in ’97,” Hogan said, referring to winning a special election to finish the remaining two years of Whitacre’s term.
Hogan won her first full eight-year term in 1999 and went on to repeat the feat in 2007 and 2015.
She is still a daily presence in her office and frequently sits next to circuit court judges to assist them and process paperwork during criminal proceedings. Working with the judges and attorneys, she said, has been one of the best parts of her job.
“They’re great people to work with,” Hogan said. “Overall, I think Frederick County is the best place to be.”
It’s hard to envision someone as busy as Hogan settling into retirement. She’s having a hard time believing it herself, as evidenced by her response when asked if she’s ready to step down.
“I think I’m ready. I think I am,” she said. “I know I’m going to have to stay busy somehow.”
Some people who announce their retirements never make it to their final scheduled day of work because they instead choose to use up their remaining vacation time before their departures become official. That won’t be the case with Hogan.
“The voters put me here to do my term and I’m going to do it,” she said. Her term ends Dec. 31.
Hogan said she knows of someone who wants to run for the clerk’s position as a Democrat or independent but she was not at liberty to reveal the person’s name. A campaign announcement is expected next week.
“I’ll be there to ask my supporters to throw their support towards [the candidate],” Hogan said.
As of Monday, no Republicans had announced plans to run for Frederick County Circuit Court clerk.
The general election will be held on Nov. 7, and the winning candidates will begin their terms on Jan. 1. For more information about the election, how to register to vote and where to vote, visit the Frederick County Office of Elections online at fcva.us.
