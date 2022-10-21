• Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Auxiliary
Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester. Over 30 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted items and representatives from companies such as Thirty-One, Scentsy and many more. Door prizes. Lunch and breakfast available for purchase from the auxiliary. Homemade soups, BBQ, ham and chicken salad.
• Winchester Grace Church Women's Fall Bazaar
Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester. Tables available for a minimum donation of $10 per table. Contact: Sister Latoya White, snscreationsbyt@gmail.com or 304-820-2610.
• Sacred Heart Parish Organization of Catholic Women Holiday Festival
Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Academy gymnasium, 110 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Handcrafted items, direct sale items, free kids' zone with face painting, bake sale, breakfast sandwiches (9-11 a.m.), soup, sandwiches, pie (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). New, larger location. Space may still be available for last-minute vendors. Contact: laura.frappollo@gmail.com. Check out group's Facebook page at @SacredHeartHolidayFestival.
• Calvary Covenant Brethren Church
Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Calvary Covenant Brethren Church, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-2350. Featuring all homemade crafts including quilted items, pet accessories, leather items, candles, wreaths, table decor, blankets, more. Baked goods room. Large selection of Christmas decorations will be for sale. Delicious food sold both days. Proceeds will benefit CCAP, WATTS, Weekday Religious Education.
• Clarke County Parks and Recreation Holiday Craft Show
Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Free admission. Inside and outside.
• Amazing Grace Fellowship Church Fall Craft Bazaar
Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (Woodmen of the World building).
• Bethany Hill Baptist Church Craft/Yard/Bake Sale
Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethany Hill Baptist Church, 117 Bethany Hill Drive (U.S. 522 N. between Hunting Ridge Road and Gainesboro Elementary School). Wreaths, Christmas and fall items, Coach and MK bags, jewelry, some tools, household items, more. Lunch served.
• The Rockland Schoolhouse Christmas Open House
Nov. 5-6, 1-5 p.m., The Rockland Schoolhouse, 2895 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Holiday crafts, antiques, unique collectibles. Look for the red schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Fairground Road and Rockland Road in Warren County.
• The Kettle Stop Vendor and Craft Shop
Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, Dec. 3, 17, 24, 768 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, W.Va. Scentsy, 31, Colorstreet, baked goods, fresh hot doughnuts, handmade crafts.
• Faith Fellowship Church
Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville. Homemade aprons, hand-painted pictures, pillows, more. Bake sale, homemade soups. Contact: 540-955-9020.
• Boyce Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Fall Bazaar
Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Boyce Fire Hall, 1 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Items from a variety of local artists and artisans. Authors, painters, jewelry, photographers, holiday decor, handcrafted fiber arts, wreaths, tin men, baked goods, wood crafts. Unique Creations Studio, a craft shop in Berryville, will have a table. Lots of holiday and fall decorations. Boyce Millwood White Post United Methodist churches will be serving breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with proceeds benefiting their outreach projects. Go to BoyceFire.org/upcoming-events for more information or check out the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BoyceCo4.
• The Village at Orchard Ridge 8th Annual Holiday Artisans' Fair
Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester. All original items featuring knitted/crocheted wearable items, a variety of needlework pieces including 18-inch doll clothes, woodworking (toys and household items), jewelry, original fine art, prints, note paper, original Christian song CDs, hand-tied fishing flies, Christmas ornaments/decorations, more.
• Congregational Christian Fellowship Church
Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational Fellowship Church, 2908 Middle Road, Winchester. Tables for rent. Christmas items, crafts, white elephant table, baked good. Breakfast and lunch served. Contact: 540-662-1636 or 549-869-3394.
• First Christian Church
Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. Fifteen to 20 crafters, country store, tasting room, kitchen. Apple butter for sale.
• Beta Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal. This is the event's 15th year, with 53 vendors signed up. Handmade crafts, ornaments, vintage items, soaps, candles, more. Great food available. Door prizes. Table sales benefit scholarships presented to a graduate from Warren County and Skyline high schools and cover dual enrollment fee for a Teacher for Tomorrow student.
• Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue
Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Handmade items, homemade candy and desserts.
• Preservation of Historic Winchester's Bough & Dough Shop
Nov. 18-Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. Locally made pottery, textiles, laser cut and turned wood items, lavender products, jam, sweet treats, and many handcrafted ornaments. Live greenery for holiday decorating expected after Thanksgiving.
• 13th Annual Winchester Chapter 1367 Women of the Moose Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Winchester Moose Family Center, 215 E. Cork St., Winchester. Contact: 540-667-8865. Free admission. Door prizes. Refreshments on site: breakfast sandwiches, pastries, chicken salad sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, French fries, chili, peanut soup, vegetable soup, apple dumplings, pies (coconut, cherry, custard, chocolate). More!
• Montague Avenue United Methodist Church
Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Montague Avenue UMC, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester. Christmas flea market, soup by the quart/bowl, bake sale, country ham sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, chili dogs, apple dumplings.
• Mount Olive United Methodist Church Christmas Bazaar
Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Olive UMC, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester (off U.S. 50 W. in Hayfield). Homemade candies, pies, breads, cakes, cookies, soup, handmade decorations and crafts. Check out the hot chocolate bar and white elephant table. Something for everyone. Lunch available.
• Open Door Baptist Church
Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clearbrook. Crafters, vendors, bake sale, silent auction, concessions.
• Fairview Lutheran Church
Dec. 2-3, 9 a.m.-until, Fairview Lutheran Church, U.S. 50 west of Gore (turn on Route 733; church located one mile on right). Cakes, breads, candies, cookies, collector Barbie dolls, decorations, jewelry, porcelain dolls, glassware, toys, figurines, china.
• Valley Assembly of God Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 2376 4th St., Middletown. Food, crafts, bake sale. Table rentals: $15-$20. Contact Renee at 540-869-4579 or kuda10@hotmail.com.
• Christmas Centerpiece Class
Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m., Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St., Winchester. Open to the public. Christmas Centerpiece Class with greenery. Deadline to register is Nov. 19. Pay at Lodge Social Quarters or mail a check. Materials provided, but must bring own garden pruners. $50 per ticket. Instructor is J.D. Thompson.
• Market Street United Methodist Church
Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Market Street UMC, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester. Cookie walk, baked goods, live arrangements, soup and sandwiches.
