Apple Blossom kitchen towel, $9, Bluebell’s. Daytime Ageless Moisturizer, $30, Your CBD Store Winchester. Corkcicle stemless wine cup, $29.95, and 16 oz. canteen, $37.95, Kimberly’s. Katie Loxton London handbag (straps included), $69, Lantz’s Pharmacy. Stress Less cards, $7.50, Kimberly’s. “I Am Beauty: Timeless Skincare and Beauty for Women 40 and Over” $39.99, Winchester Book Gallery.
“The Home Edit Life,” $28.50, Winchester Book Gallery. Metal serving bowl, $10.95 Lantz’s Pharmacy. Morning CBG and nighttime CBN tinctures, $110 each, Your CBD Store Winchester. Fjallraven Kanken bag, $79.99, Mountain Trails. United By Blue 32 oz. growler, $47.95, Mountain Trails. Handpainted wine glasses, $28 each, Creekside Gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.