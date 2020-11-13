Patagonia LoPro trucker hat, $34.95, Mountain Trails. 90s Trivia card game, $7.50, McKee’s. 20 oz. Camo Corkcicle, $44.95, Creekside Gifts. Jim Beam handmade fudge, $12.95, Lantz’s Pharmacy. “The World Aflame: A New History of War and Revolution 1914-1945,” $39.95, Winchester Book Gallery. Duke Cannon News Anchor Pomade, $15.95, Lantz’s Pharmacy.
National Parks vintage puzzle, $22, Bluebell’s. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design,” $30, Winchester Book Gallery. Duke Cannon solid cologne, $26.99, McKee’s. Flask and shot glass set, $28, McKee’s. Topical relief cream, $160, Your CBD Store Winchester. The All-In-One Coffee System, $49.95, Mountain Trails.
