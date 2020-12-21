Winchester
City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Frederick County
County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Middletown
Town office closing at noon Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Clarke County
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Government offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
