BERRYVILLE — Local shoppers won’t have to travel far in the coming weeks to find a variety of holiday treats and gifts.
The Clarke County Farmers’ Market will hold its annual Holiday Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools’ headquarters at 317 W. Main St. in Berryville.
Forty vendors — including area farmers, craft-makers and artisans — have signed up to participate, according to market manager Karie Griffin.
The Holiday Market is the farmers’ market’s last event of the year.
Typically, “we welcome in a lot of our veteran (longtime) vendors, and we welcome new vendors” who hopefully will become regular ones the following year, Griffin said.
Along with late-season produce, vendors will be selling baked goods, pickles, honey, ice cream, coffees, herbal medicines and much more, she said.
A craft activity will be provided to entertain children, Griffin said.
The Clarke County High School Choir will perform Christmas carols, she said. Members will hold a bake sale to raise money to help cover the choir’s expenses throughout the year.
Additionally, members of the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad will be on site to raise funds to help cover the company’s expenses.
The Holiday Market is being held during Black Friday weekend, traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season. It also is being held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, an annual event to encourage people to shop at locally-based stores — as opposed to national retailers with their headquarters elsewhere — to help keep money in the community.
Also coming up is the annual Winter Market at Audley Farm, to be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 18, the Saturday before Christmas.
Approximately 10 vendors will be at Audley’s market. They will be selling a variety of foods including Audley beef, Persimmon Ridge Farm pork, Paddington’s Backyard Coffee, homemade prepared foods by Presto Dinners and baked goods from the Sweet Elephant Bake Shop and Great Harvest Bread Co., Griffin said.
Other participants will include Photography by Bre Bogart, Althouse Pottery, Sweet Gum Studios and The Bemer Group, a provider of health therapy solutions, according to Griffin.
Winter Market vendors pay a nominal entry fee that will be donated to The Laurel Center, a domestic and sexual violence intervention center based in Winchester.
The farm generally is a private operation. The Winter Market is “a way for Audley to say ‘thank you’ to our community for supporting us” throughout the year, said Griffin, who also works there.
Market visitors can enter the farm along Audley Lane, at the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and East Main Street (Va. 7 Business) east of Berryville.
