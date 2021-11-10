At Winchester Book Gallery, November is the new December.
At least, that’s what shop owner Christine Patrick is telling her customers to make sure they get the books they need for their loved ones in time for the holidays.
With shipping challenges affecting holiday shopping this season, Patrick advises people to do their Christmas shopping early.
“We have inventory right now,” she said. “To wait or to be particular makes it difficult to get things.”
So, which books should you buy your loved ones? The options are seemingly endless. From local finds to national bestsellers to perennial favorites, any book could be a hit as long as it touches something within the reader that they can relate to and enjoy.
“We actually have done incredibly well with new books,” Patrick said.
Among their recent top sellers is Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land.”
“We sold 20 copies already and we have more on hand,” Patrick said.
Doerr previously won a Pulitzer Prize for “All the Light We Cannot See,” Patrick noted.
Another big hit has been Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment,” which as of late October had already sold 17 copies.
“It’s only been out two weeks,” Patrick said at the time.
She also recommended “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles, which joins various other stories he’s written that have sold well in Winchester.
“We’ve been doing really well with those big-name books,” she said.
Among various books by local authors, she recommends Mike Robinson’s “Winchester Tales" series, which takes readers on a historic tour of the area through old stories from Winchester and Frederick County.
In the poetry category, she touted Amanda Gorman’s “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” which is a picture book with collage art.
“Those we’ve sold a bunch of,” Patrick said. “We’ve also sold all kinds of others.”
For instance, those shopping for children might also consider “Julia’s House,” by Ben Hatke, of Front Royal, author of the popular “Zita the Spacegirl” middle-grade graphic novel series.
“They’re great,” Patrick said.
But the list doesn't end there.
“There always are some seasonal ones that come out,” Patrick said.
Among those are Debbie Macomber’s “Christmas in Alaska” and Sarah Morgan’s “The Christmas Escape.”
Classic novels are also a great choice, such as Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” or the Library of America collection of Christmas stories from Mark Twain, John Updike and others.
“It’s a great read-and-goof-off-at-the-dinner-table collection,” Patrick said.
Winchester Book Gallery, at 7 N. Loudoun St. on the Old Town Walking Mall, is open seven days a week and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black (Plaid for local shops) Friday and Small Business Saturday.
“This is an easy place to buy for the whole family,” said Patrick.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 540-667-3334 or visit winchesterbookgallery.com.
