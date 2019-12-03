WINCHESTER — Christmas in Connecticut, as the 1945 Barbara Stanwyck movie showed us, is a magical time.
Connecticut transplant Thomas Halloran brought his love of all things Christmas to the northern Shenandoah Valley when he moved here from the Constitution State with his wife in 2018 to live closer to their three adult children.
In his Frederick County garage, Halloran has set up an elaborate holiday village complete with 90 buildings and tiny people going about their workaday life serving customers in their shops, singing Christmas carols or hanging out in the Irish pub.
“It is beyond fun,” said the 72-year-old Halloran, who worked for a Connecticut municipality before he retired.
The display is divided into a city side and a more rural section with a mountain range backdrop and a bay that empties into the ocean. On the bay, ice cutters create blocks of sparkling ice.
This year’s display is all the more special because Halloran hasn’t been able to set up his village the last couple of years because of the move. He started putting the village up in October and was finished by early November.
“We had everyone over for dinner and we had the great unveiling,” said his wife, Angela Halloran.
Halloran received his first structure — a Captain’s Cottage — in 1993 from his mother. He doesn’t know why his mother gave him that first piece since he had never asked for such a thing, but it turns out mothers do know best. Every birthday and Christmas he acquired more pieces and gradually he became a holiday village real estate tycoon.
“He was always easy to buy gifts for,” Angela said.
Each building is lit from within, with the wiring hidden beneath the tables he created out of plywood. The tabletops are set upon 2-by-4s and then covered with white tablecloths, which are decorated with “snow” and sidewalks. An iPod plays sounds of the city, a nice touch that adds to the atmosphere.
Halloran usually changes parts of the display every year, always paying close attention to the details.
“His imagination amazes me,” Angela said. “Every time I look at it, I see something different.”
The Hallorans enjoy sitting together and watching the perfect little community he created.
“At night when the lights are off it’s like a whole different world,” Angela said.
Halloran hopes to pass down the tradition to the next generation. One of his daughters is starting a collection, and he’s already given one of his young granddaughters a couple of pieces.
But he has no intentions of giving up his title of Mr. Christmas just yet.
“I may not take it down this year,” said Halloran, a Navy veteran and 17-year member of the Connecticut National Guard. “I may just cover it, and about October I’ll take cover the off and start moving things around.”
