WINCHESTER — As people get ready to fly or drive for the holidays, AAA predicts that 115.6 million Americans will travel this holiday season, a record-breaking number of travelers since AAA began tracking the information in 2000.
AAA’s estimates are based on travel taking place from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. According to the not-for-profit automobile association, 104 million people will drive to a holiday destination during that time period. AAA warns that travel delays will be the worst on Thursday — the day after Christmas — likely in the afternoon. In the Washington, D.C., area, peak congestion may be from 4-6 p.m., when travelers could see triple the delays.
This is the eighth year in a row where travel volumes for the year-end holidays have hit record-breaking numbers, Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a media release. The number of Americans who will be traveling this holiday season is up an estimated 3.9% from last year, or 4.3 million.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” Twidale said.
But gas prices are higher than they were a year ago. As of Sunday, the average gas price in Virginia was $2.31 per gallon, said Martha Meade, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. At this time last year, the Virginia average was $2.12 per gallon. Nationally, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $2.54, up from $2.33 a year ago.
The weather forecast isn’t calling for a white Christmas. Travelers this week can expect dry weather and mild temperatures, says National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Fling. Temperatures will range between 30 and 50 degrees, with no signs of precipitation in the forecast.
Compared to the last 30 years, temperatures in the holiday forecast are 10 degrees above normal, Fling noted. Typically, temperatures this time of year range from the mid-20s to 40 degrees.
As of Sunday, Fling said it was too early to predict the forecast for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
